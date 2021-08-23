BURLINGTON – Montpelier's Cricket Basa picked up where she left off by leading the University of Vermont women's soccer team to Sunday's 4-3 victory over Merrimack.
Basa tallied one goal and one assist for the Catamounts, who iced the game when sophomore Jilly Brody buried her second goal of the match during the 89th minute. Alyssa Oviedo assisted the game-winner at Virtue Field.
"We're proud of the team's offensive efforts to put four goals away and come out on top," said head coach Kristi Huizenga. "We were able to utilize several players, which was huge in the heat today. We look forward to hitting the road against Siena and Dartmouth next."
Basa is a former Montpelier High School star who scored 30 of the Solons’ 39 goals her sophomore season. She started her collegiate career at Holy Cross before transferring to UVM, where she led the team in scoring last season.
It didn't take long for Basa to find her touch in Sunday's opener as the Catamounts offense clicked almost instantly. She set up fellow captain Ella Bankert in the 2nd minute, firing up the home crowd. Bankert returned the favor in the 23rd minute, assisting Basa for a 2-0 advantage.
Merrimack's Hallie Shiers answered with unassisted goals in the 32nd and 46th minutes to knot the score at 2. Brody scored in the 58th minute, cashing in on a second-chance bid by rocketing a shot to the top-left corner.
Vermont held a 3-2 lead until Molly Murnane erased the Warriors' deficit in the 67th minute. Oviedo found Brody in the 18-yard box during the final minutes of regulation and then Brody pounded a shot into the lower-left corner.
Vermont owned a 21-19 shot advantage and directed 12 shots on goal. The Catamounts tallied 13 shots in the opening half. Bankert, Brody, and Basa registered four shots apiece, with Bankert and Basa each firing three shots on goal. Goalie Lydia Kessel recorded 10 saves for Vermont.
Warriors goalkeeper Claire DeFlora made eight saves. Murnane, Shiers and Nida Orloff each recorded three shots on goal during the loss. Merrimack falls to 0-2 and will play its home opener at 7 p.m. Thursday against Maine.
The Catamounts (1-0) will travel to play Siena at 2 p.m. Thursday. Vermont was slated to finish seventh in the America East while recording 28 points in the preseason rankings.
Reigning champion Stony Brook was the unanimous favorite in the league, earning 81 points and nine first-place votes. After hosting the 2020 America East Championships last spring, UMass Lowell was selected to finish second with 67 points and the final first-place vote.
The Catamounts went 1-3-1 during a condensed spring schedule. Vermont’s 1-1 tie at Maine on April 4 helped clinch the program’s eighth semifinal appearance in program history. Huizenga has led the Catamounts to five of those semifinal appearances.
