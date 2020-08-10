N. WOODSTOCK, N.H. — Barre’s Nick Sweet showed once again that you can never count him out as he grabbed his fourth Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Model win of the season at N. Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sunday.
Sweet overpowered defending champion D.J. Shaw on a restart with 11 laps to go to capture the PASS Midsummer Classic 150.
As a previous 2020 winner, Sweet started 11th on the grid for the main event. The veteran steadily worked his way through the field, moving into the top-five on lap 29 and grabbing the third spot from polesitter Ben Ashline, from Maine, on lap 52 with Ben Rowe right behind him.
At that point, Sweet trailed only Joey Doiron and Shaw, who had combined to set a torrid pace in the early going.
Sweet kept the pressure on, moving past Shaw on lap 64 as the top four raced under a blanket. When the second caution came out on lap 71 for Scott McDaniel’s stalled machine, Sweet lined up outside Doiron and got the break when the green flag flew once again.
Shaw followed Sweet around the outside for second as the handle started going away on Doiron’s car. The leaders chased each other through traffic, at one point putting more than half the field at least one lap behind and leaving third-place Rowe in the dust.
As the race passed the 100-lap mark, Shaw made his move, going to work on Sweet and eventually snatching the top spot back on lap 106. Just as Shaw was pulling away, though, the third caution came out with 19 laps to go for debris on the back chute.
Shaw handled Sweet on the restart and seemed in the catbird seat for his first win of the season. But with 11 laps to go, Rowe suddenly slowed in turn two with a right front tire going down, bringing out the final yellow and stacking the field up once again.
This time, Sweet showed his full muscle, wheeling his Maddog Motorsports car around the outside groove and back into the lead. The defending champion was no match over the final 11 laps as Sweet picked up his third PASS win at White Mountain this year and padded his points lead.
Jeremy Davis came on strong late to win a duel with Ashline for the third position. Derek Ramstrom, Rowe, Travis Benjamin, Gabe Brown, Austin Teras, and Johnny Clark completed the top-10.
Gray, ME’s Tyler King continued a dominance similar to that of Sweet’s in the PASS Modifieds with his fourth victory of the year.
Shawn Knight finish second in his first PASS Modified outing of the season. Gary Dwinal recovered nicely from an early spin to place third.
Waterbury Center’s Tanner Woodard was nearly perfect en route to victory in the two-segment Allen Lumber Street Stock feature.
Woodard won the first 25-lap segment going away after charging past early leader Luke Peters following a lap-14 caution for Keegan Lamson’s spin. The 16-year-old then carved his way through the field to finish second in the final 25-lap segment and win the overall with a total of three points.
Defending Thunder Road Street Stock Champion Jeffrey Martin, of Barre, took second overall with finishes of fifth and third, respectively. Berlin’s Lamson bounced back from his segment one spin to win the second segment and place third in the final tally.
Groton’s Luke Peters and Barre’s Tyler Pepin rounded out the top five.
E. Corinth’s Brian Putney waited until the last possible moment to snag the win in the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. After winning the first 20-lap segment, Putney found himself several spots behind Oxford, ME’s Eric Parlin, who had finished third in segment one.
The pack got bunched up on the final lap thanks to some slower traffic. Entering turn three for the final time, Putney saw an opening and went for it. Going full steam ahead, he gained two spots in the last two corners, nipping Parlin by a paint job for fourth in the segment and winning the overall with five total points.
Parlin’s third and fifth gave him eight points, which was enough for second in a tiebreaker with Justin Prescott.
Northfield’s Kevin LaForest and Williamstown’s Sean McCarthy finished the top five.
White Mountain Motorsports Park continues its summer racing season with 7-Eleven Night this Saturday at 6 p.m.
