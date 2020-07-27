BARRE — Defending “King of the Road” Jason Corliss crushed the competition at Barre’s Thunder Road to take the Community Bank N.A. 150 for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) on Sunday. Corliss put on a high-banked clinic to lead all but one lap en route to his third straight victory in the event.
A near-perfect day for the 2019 track champion began in qualifying as Corliss earned the pole with a +4 under ACT’s “plus-minus” system.
The first of four cautions on lap 15 for David MacDonald’s stalled automobile proved to be Clark’s best shot. The former Governor’s Cup winner got a good restart and led the 16th circuit by half a car length. However, Corliss took the top position right back the following lap with Clark dropping back in line.
While the action was hot back in the pack, it was all Corliss at the front as he rolled to his third win of the season at Thunder Road and 18th of his career.
Brooks Clark finished second with Scott Dragon third. Hinesburg’s Bobby Therrien took fourth, placing the last three Thunder Road track champions all in the top-four. Stephen Donahue took fifth.
Colchester, VT’s Sam Caron blasted his way through the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tiger field for his first win of the season and the second of his career. Caron started 11th in the 40-lap feature, and after dodging an accident coming to the initial green flag, set out on a mission to the front.
Jason Pelkey beat Michael Martin in a photo finish for the runner-up position. Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins finished fourth to complete a torrid weekend that has put him back in the championship hunt.
Pittsfield, VT’s Juan “Paco” Marshall earned an emotional first career win in the Allen Lumber Street Stocks. Marshall, whose partner was injured in a traffic accident this past Friday, started on the pole of the 25-lap feature after his crew chief subbed for him at Friday’s event.
Kaiden Fisher and Tim Hunt finished second and third.
Graniteville’s Frank Putney only led about 10 feet of the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior feature – but it was the right 10 feet. After starting eighth in the 20-lap event, Putney got underneath Williamstown’s Sean McCarthy for second with three to go as McCarthy attempted to challenge polesitter Tyler Whittemore for the top spot.
As the field exited the final corner, Whittemore slid up the track maybe a foot. That was more than enough for Putney, who stayed glued to the bottom, put the gas pedal to the floorboard, and beat Whittemore to the checkered flag by a bumper for his fourth career victory.
Whittemore settled for a career-best second with McCarthy in third.
On Friday, Milton’s Scott Dragon captured the Country Camper Midseason Championships. The two-time “King of the Road” took the lead from rookie Matthew Smith of Essex Jct. with time winding down in the 75-lap Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Model feature and then pulled away for the double-point victory.
Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel moved around Matthew Smith for the second spot with 15 laps to go in a slow but steady charge from ninth on the grid. Jim Morris then passed Smith for third in the closing circuits to nab his best result of the year.
The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, in the make-up of their rain-delayed Vermont Governor’s Cup feature, saw Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins earned his first career Flying Tiger win at Thunder Road.
Kyle Streeter took second followed by Jason Woodard and Cameron Ouellette.
In the double-point nightcap, it was Woodard who took full advantage to get his first win of the season and the 11th of his career.
Woodard was putting the pressure on rookie Kasey Beattie when Adam Maynard’s engine blew at the halfway point, robbing him of the fourth spot and bringing out the race’s only caution for oil on the track. On the restart, Woodard left the 16-year-old Beattie in the dust, sailing to front cruising to the big victory.
Kasey Beattie held off a late charge from Calkins to finish second and continue his impressive recent stretch on the high banks.
Williamstown’s Josh Lovely finally had some luck to go with his speed to take the win in the 35-lap Allen Lumber Street Stock feature.
Tim Hunt earned the second spot with Berlin’s Scott Weston completed the podium.
Middlesex’s Haidyn Pearce went pole-to-pole for his second career Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior victory in their 25-lap feature.
Frank Putney finished second while Brookfield’s Nate “Tater” Brien had his best run of the year in third.
Thunder Road wraps up the month of racing this Thursday at 7 p.m. with WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets Night.
