Spring Run 5K
Barre Town, VT
May 20, 2023
Place Name Age S Hometown Time
1 Ben Taska 33 M Barre 16:57 2 Joel Thornton-Sherman 13 M Waterford 17:01 3 Steve Grunewald 38 M Barre 20:35 4 Peter Maurais 35 M Barre 20:37 5 John Thornton-Sherman 13 M Waterford 20:48 6 Drew LaPrade 15 M Barre 22:07 7 Anne Treadwell 55 F Montpelier 22:18 8 Dakota Parker 29 M Brookfield 22:19 9 Charlie Kolling 11 M Graniteville 22:19 10 Mack Gardner-Morse 62 M Calais 22:48 11 Dan Sherman 44 M Waterford 23:21 12 Abraham Breer 9 M Barre 23:39 13 Matthew Dugan 59 M Waterbury 24:11 14 Clara Ayer 34 F East Montpelier 24:44 15 Thomas Hogeboom 71 M Hardwick 24:57 16 Keegan Bergeron 9 M Barre 25:45 17 Matelyn Thygesen 22 F Williamstown 25:50 18 Alex Shatney 8 M East Barre 25:55 19 Rebekah Razzaq 38 F Berlin 26:06 20 Tabitha Lord 40 F Barre 26:08 21 Michael Anderson 9 M Barre 26:35 22 Cameron Fortier 10 M Barre 26:40 23 Dot Martin 62 F Montpelier 26:45 24 Jamie Winters 43 M Moretown 26:57 25 Phil Kolling 38 M Graniteville 26:58 26 Derrick Hoyt 45 M East Barre 27:02 27 Douglas Glover 74 M Plainfield 27:03 28 Victor Geno 16 M E. Barre 27:25 29 Darrel Lasell 65 M Williamstown 27:38 30 Tim Rothfuss 53 M West Lebanon NH 27:45 31 Kamden Buck 11 M Barre 28:00 32 Mason Lord 44 M Barre 28:30 33 Elizabeth McCarthy 70 F Hardwick 28:43 34 John Martin 71 M Montpelier 29:00 35 Hudson Lytle 10 M Barre 29:10 36 Alexander Dill 10 M Barre 29:11 37 Jeff Pearson 51 M East Barre 29:12 38 Zachary Richardsy 10 M Graniteville 29:13 39 Rachel Pearson 46 F East Barre 29:13 40 Phyllis Tillinghast 59 F Montpelier 29:23 41 Heidi Dugan 52 F Waterbury 29:37 42 Shawntel LaCroix 30 F Brookfield 29:46 43 Valentina Morris 9 F Barre 29:51 44 Anna Reinold 41 F Barre 29:51 45 Malachi Lofton 9 M Barre 30:21 46 Amanda Lofton 29 F Barre 30:22 47 Ethan Hoyt 11 M East Barre 32:32 48 James Rohr 62 M Barre 32:33 49 Oliver Kolling 9 M Graniteville 32:49 50 Masson Lofton 13 M Barre 33:01 51 Daynian Foster 10 M Barre 33:01 52 Cora Mier 7 F Barre 33:11 53 Carl Rogers 67 M E. Barre 33:12 54 Dante Cecchinelli 12 M Barre 33:24 55 Ada Hull 8 F Barre 33:33 56 Emily May 12 F Barre 33:45 57 Brandy Kolling 36 F Graniteville 33:53 58 Paul Winters 46 M East Montpelier 34:02 59 Ryan Wood 12 M Barre 34:14 60 Christine Pompei 11 F Barre 34:25 61 Callum Lord 12 M Barre 34:32 62 Raymond Chapin 10 M So. Barre 35:18 63 Keegan Collins 10 M Barre 35:21 64 Lindsi Hull 35 F Barre 35:22 65 Brandon Meredith 10 M Barre 35:25 66 Elliot Young 10 M East Barre 35:28 67 Carter Folsom 12 M Barre 35:28 68 Cece Richards 9 F Barre 36:10 69 Trey Cota 11 M Berlin 36:42 70 Justine Jones 9 F Barre 36:56 71 Rory Levi Boston 9 X Graniteville 37:07 72 Dick Ferno 79 M Williamstown 37:23 73 Elliot Robtoy 11 M Barre 37:34 74 Kaleb Razzag 8 M Berlin 37:45 75 Amalie Battah 9 F Barre 38:51 76 Leo Frias 10 M East Barre 39:23 77 Shaelyn McGowan 12 F Barre 39:57 78 Faith Kingzett 9 F East Barre 40:18 79 Cameran Ball 8 F Barre 40:25 80 Macklin Pratt 8 M E. Barre 40:28 81 Jordyn Thomas 9 F Barre 40:28 82 Allviana Pratt 10 F E. Barre 40:29 83 Chloe Geno 12 F E. Barre 40:36 84 Ayvah LaPrade 12 F Barre 40:37 85 Josephine Munroe 9 F Barre 40:41 86 Adam Munroe 42 M Barre 40:41 87 Roberta Garrett 60 F Montpelier 41:50 88 Jesse Garrett 34 M Barre 41:50 89 Lincoln MacAulay 9 M Barre 42:01 90 Manny Breer 6 M Barre 42:19 91 Jeremiah Breer 35 M Barre 42:20 92 Harley Clark 12 M Barre 42:22 93 Elizabeth Elwert 9 F Barre 42:29 94 Gwen Elwert 6 F Barre 42:29 95 Kinley McGowan 10 F Barre 42:29 96 Austin Jeram 8 M Graniteville 43:03 97 Kayleigh Porter 10 F Barre 43:21 98 Austin Brier 10 M East Barre 43:33 99 Olivia Lugowska 10 F Barre 43:41 100 Audrey Grubb 30 F Norwood MA 43:42 101 Sadie Emerson 11 F Barre 43:51 102 Daniel Fontaine 68 M Barre 43:56 103 Lovey Luce 12 F Barre 43:57 104 Allison Rowell 10 F Barre 44:37 105 Rachel Sterling 42 F Barre 44:58 106 Diana Greene 62 F Montpelier 45:02 107 Marcia Hayford 60 F Barre 45:17 108 Tony Folsom 43 M Barre 45:46 109 Mason Dodge 8 M Barre 45:58 110 Lily Roya 9 F East Barre 45:58 111 Shadi Battah 46 M Barre 46:11 112 Greyson Clayton 7 M East Barre 46:26 113 Colton Clayton 9 M East Barre 46:46 114 Casey Brown 40 F South Barre 47:36 115 Cameilla Dery 9 F South Barre 47:47 116 Quinn Folsom 10 F Barre 47:49 117 Gretchen Mier 10 F Barre 47:49 118 Sofiah Foley 9 F Barre 48:01 119 Walter Foley 40 M Barre 48:02 120 Kenzie Austin 9 F Barre 48:33 121 Cooper Doney 10 M Barre 49:37 122 Tarah Carten 10 F Barre 49:43 123 Jenna Howard 30 F E. Montpelier 49:45 124 Recean Howard 61 F S. Barre 49:46 125 Sheree Campbell 10 F Websterville 49:52 126 Aria Pacetti 9 F South Barre 49:59 127 Marisa Pacetti 37 F South Barre 49:59 128 Evelyn Ehite 10 F Barre 51:57 129 Aubrey Hedding-Hunt 9 F Barre 52:10 130 Bailey Blondin 10 F Graniteville 52:11 131 Cyrus Duprey 10 M Barre 52:13 132 Isaiah Conneman 8 M Barre 52:41 133 Sebastian Gerrish 8 M Barre 53:50 134 Nancy Boulanger 44 F Barre 53:50 135 Tammy Rushford 53 F Barre 54:05 136 Tori Carten 7 F Barre 56:28 137 Devin Carten 35 F Barre 56:29 138 Amelia Pompei 9 F Barre 1:00:54
