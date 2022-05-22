2022 Spring Run 5K Results

CVR/ORO Race Series

Barre Town, VT / May 21

Place Name Age S City Time

1 Joel Thornton-Sherman 12 M Waterford 20:02
2 Andrea Allen 26 F Burlington 20:26
3 Amelia Jackson 26 F Burlington 20:46
4 Steve Grunewald 37 M Barre 21:05
5 Damian Bolduc 45 M Craftsbury 21:10
6 Peter Luyckx 51 M Mobtpelier 22:00
7 Kimberly Caldwell 32 F Northfield 22:06
8 Mack Gardner-Morse 61 M Calais 22:59
9 Myles Thornton-Sherman 19 M Waterford 23:17
10 Finn Colando 25 Burlington 23:18
11 John Thornton-Sherman 12 M Waterford 23:30
12 Jessica Bolduc 46 F Craftsbury 23:59
13 Michael Anderson 8 M Barre 24:09
14 Christopher Rossey 40 M Northfield 24:47
15 Cris Cote 59 M Essex Jct. 25:20
16 Manny Sainz 66 M Marshfield 25:52
17 Isaac Nadzam 11 M E. Montpelier 26:03
18 Fabienne Pattison 61 F Barre 26:13
19 Kevin Nadzam 48 M E. Montpelier 26:31
20 Charlie Kolling 10 M Graniteville 26:52
21 Victor Geno 15 M East Barre 26:59
22 George Ferron 10 M Monepelier 27:00
23 Darrel Lasell 64 M Williamstown 27:26
24 Tabitha Lord 39 F Barre 27:38
25 Anna Reinold 40 F Barre 27:50
26 Phil Kolling 37 M Graniteville 27:54
27 Fiana Shaw 40 F Bedford NH 29:35
2 Mackenzie Allen 11 F Barre 30:12
29 Addison Gagne 11 F Barre 30:12
30 Ryan Butler 27 M Barre 30:22
31 Carissa Healey 28 F Barre 30:22
32 John Martin 70 M Montpelier 30:37
33 Maggie Ferron 41 F Montpelier 30:40
34 Braylen Pelkey 9 M Barre 30:48
35 Merill Creagh 69 F Barre 30:51
36 Keegan Collins 9 M Barre 31:09
37 Kellen Robtoy 13 M Barre Town 31:20
38 Josh Allen 30 M Barre 31:21
39 Chloe Barr 9 F Barre 31:26
40 Brooke Nadzam 45 F E. Montpelier 31:56
41 Brandy Kolling 35 F Graniteville 33:01
42 Jessica Thornton-Sh 52 F Waterford 33:04
43 Page LeBlanc 30 F Barre 33:08
44 Cameron Fortier 9 M Barre 33:22
45 Josh Melendy 10 M Barre 33:22
46 Elliot Young 9 M East Barre 33:46
47 Lucy Peterson 9 F Barre 34:30
48 Chelsea Barr 11 F Barre 34:32
49 Hudson Lytle 9 M Barre 34:35
50 Kathy Bailey 44 F Barre 34:55
51 Audrey Shaw 13 F Bedford NH 35:01
52 Carter Folsom 11 M Barre 35:06
53 Kensi Hull 8 F Barre 35:12
54 Christine Pompei 10 F Barre 35:21
55 Shannon Lasell 42 M Williamstown 35:36
56 Lindsey Davis 35 F Graniteville 35:53
57 Damire Lipsey-Griff 10 M Barre 37:29
58 Brayden LaPerle 12 M Graniteville 37:30
59 Jack Solomon 10 M Barre 37:30
60 Leah Phelps 9 F Barre 37:31
61 Nathan Phelps 42 M Barre 37:32
62 Lovey Luce 11 F Graniteville 37:47
63 Gavin Jones 10 M Barre 38:19
64 Harrison Kingzett 8 M East Barre 38:33
65 Ava Christman 9 F Barre 38:58
66 Ashley Christman 38 F Barre 38:58
67 Ethan Hoyt 10 M East Barre 39:16
68 Oliver Kolling 8 M Graniteville 39:37
69 James Searles 9 M South Barre 39:46
70 Leo Frias 9 M East Barre 39:47
71 Sydney Ball 10 F Barre 40:01
72 Taya Lunt 10 F Barre 40:02
73 Zachery Larrabee 10 M South Barre 40:03
74 Reese Hull 9 F Barre 40:07
75 Ella Morrison 9 F Barre 40:12
76 Cora Mier 6 F Barre 40:16
77 Carl Rogers 66 M East Barre 40:16
78 Cooper Skoda 10 M Barre 40:33
79 Andrew Brier 11 M East Barre 40:52
80 Callum Lord 11 M Barre 41:03
81 Mila Munroe 10 F Barre 41:28
82 Adam Munroe 41 M Barre 41:28
83 Dante Cecchinelli 11 M Barre 41:50
84 Grady Thurston 12 M Barre 42:33
85 Kelsey McNamara 10 F Barre 42:39
86 Elliot Robtoy 10 M Barre Town 42:41
87 Cara Violette 34 F Barre 42:43
88 Collin Foster 12 M Barre 43:10
89 Nova Eberly 12 M East Barre 43:17
90 Jacob Melendy 10 M Barre 43:32
91 Cooper Owen 10 M Barre 43:33
92 Aidan Jinkins 9 M East Barre 45:04
93 Joceelyn Pinardi 39 F Barre 45:31
94 Diane Tofani 61 F Plainfield 45:31
95 Cyrus Duprey 9 M Barre 46:05
96 Myla Pinardi 10 F Barre 46:43
97 Adrian Gonzalez 8 M Graniteville 46:48
98 Cora Cox 1 F Graniteville 46:59
99 Wesley Kirkpatrick 9 M Barre 47:38
100 Daniel Kirkpatrick 42 M Barre 47:38
101 Mason Locke-Edson 9 M Barre 47:52
102 Raymond Chapin 9 M South Barre 47:58
103 Cooper Doney 9 M Barre 48:01
104 Lydia Croteau 9 F Graniteville 48:02
105 Mira Maas 10 F Barre 48:30
106 Stephen Maas 44 M Barre 48:30
107 Sarah Maas 44 F Barre 48:31
108 Austin Brier 9 M East Barre 49:17
109 Chloe Geno 11 F East Barre 49:17
110 Lydia Lemieux 10 F Barre 49:18
111 Juliet Rousse 9 F Barre 50:08
112 Sadie Emerson 10 F Barre 50:09
113 Reagan Rousse 47 F Barre 51:03
114 Riley McDonald 9 F Barre 51:04
115 Ethan Strait 11 M South Barre 52:18
116 Tarah Carten 9 F Barre 52:23
117 Jenna Howard 29 F South Barre 52:24
118 Colton Corbett 10 M Barre 52:28
119 Tori Carten 6 F South Barre 52:37
120 Regan Howard 60 F South Barre 52:38
121 Devin Carten 34 F Barre 53:09
122 Bailey Blondin 9 F Graniteville 53:13
123 Heidi Brown 9 F Websterville 53:43
124 Alexis Lewis 9 F Barre 53:44
125 Jacqueline Perry 9 F Barre 53:47
126 Aydan Kunkle 9 M Barre 54:01
127 John Kunkle 33 M Barre 54:01
128 Quinn Folsom 9 F Barre 54:12
129 Gretchen Mier 9 F Barre 54:12
130 Kenzie Austin 8 F Barre 54:39
131 Robert Owen 47 M Barre 55:14
132 Kahlan Emmons 4 F Barre 58:32
133 Thorin Emmons 1 M Barre 58:33
134 Michael Emmons 31 M Barre 58:34
135 Katelyn Smith 27 F Northfield 58:35
136 Lana Emmons 31 F Barre 58:36
137 Amelia Pompei 8 F Barre 59:02
138 Alanna Bashaw 9 F Barre 59:55
139 Philip Perry 4 M Barre 1:12:00
140 Paul Perry V 4 M Barre 1:12:00
141 Jennifer Kelley 44 F Barre 1:12:01
142 Jayden Perry 13 F Barre 1:12:02

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.