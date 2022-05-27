Sing it Nat King Cole: “Those Lazy-Hazy-Crazy Days of Summer.”
But if you are an aspiring high school football player, your summer days are hardly lazy. It is a time to grind, a time to get better.
Chris Redding, proprietor of Vermont All-Star Football Camps, will be working with Mount Anthony Union High graduate Gavin Johnson to steel him for the rigors of NCAA Division II football in his second season at Assumption College.
The goal will be to get Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end, on the field much more in his second season with the Greyhounds.
Johnson will be a personal project for Redding but he is also hoping to give dozens and dozens of Vermont high school football players a leg up on their chances for a great season with his week-long camps and passing academies over the summer.
The first event on the calendar is the Passing Academy at Brattleboro Union High School on June 18 from noon to 3 p.m.
The kickoff event was to have been the Passing Academy at Mount Anthony but that will be pushed back later in the summer due to MAU’s field being refurbished.
The Passing Academy at Rutland High will be on Sunday, July 10 and comes with a twist this year.
Previously, it had always been held Sunday morning, but this time it will take the July heat out of the equation by being held under the Alumni Field lights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The Passing Academy at St. Johnsbury Academy will run from noon through 3 p.m. on July 17.
One of Redding’s favorite events is the 7-on-7 Tournament to be held on June 25 on the turf field at Burr and Burton Academy. It will begin at 10 a.m.
“It was amazing competition last year,” Redding said. “We have eight teams now and we can go to 12.”
BBA is geographically positioned to attract New York State schools to the field.
Vermont schools already committed include Mount Anthony, U-32, Burr and Burton, St. Johnsbury and Brattleboro.
The week-long camps will be held in the evenings at two locations — July 11-15 at Rutland and July 18-22 at South Burlington. They operate daily from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Redding sees the Tri-State Passing Academy in Brattleboro as an opportunity to draw from a diverse mix of high school programs. The location makes it ideal for New Hampshire schools like Keene, Monadnock and Fall Mountain Regional as well as Massachusetts schools in and around Greenfield. He’d like to see Vermont high schools up and down I-91 like Hartford, Windsor and Woodstock take advantage of the Brattleboro event as well.
“We will have good coaching,” Redding said of the blend of high school and college coaches on the staff.
Redding left the University of Albany staff in December and is in the mix for a few FCS and FBS positions.
Right now he is in Charlotte, North Carolina where he is running passing academies and training players.
He said the offensive philosophy at Albany changed and he saw it as “a good opportunity to step away.”
He sees an improved component of this year’s Vermont All-Star Football Camps will be offering the sessions more as an evaluation tool to the players who want that.
That will make their results from the Combine, held on Thursdays at the week-long camp, more available to college coaches and packaged in a way more helpful to the college coaching staffs.
Seth Westover, a former Mount Mansfield Union player who plays at Wagner University, has been hired to direct the youth football segment of the camp.
Are you ready for some football? A big summer slice of it is on the way, Vermont style.
