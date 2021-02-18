Cuttingsville’s Ella Bankert is preparing in a most unconventional preseason for a women’s soccer season that will also be devoid of anything conventional. Welcome to spring soccer, University of Vermont style.
The pandemic nixed the fall season and now Vermont and the other America East teams will try to make up for lost time. Vermont kicks off the season at America East newcomer NJIT on March 7.
“We were practicing outside two weeks ago but we have moved inside recently. Hopefully, we can get out on a full field soon,” Bankert said.
The COVID cases have spiked on the UVM campus but the women’s soccer team has been fortunate not to have cases.
“Fingers crossed. We are all getting tested three times a week,” Bankert said.
Bankert has become a mainstay with the Catamounts, one of only five players to start every game in 2019. She has been one of the more productive players offensively.
She had her eye on playing for UVM early. She made the decision to play for the Catamounts when she was still a sophomore at Mill River.
“I was also looking at Dartmouth. Then, as I met the coaches and learned more about the program it became more appealing. I also saw it as an opportunity to represent my home state,” Bankert said.
She has no doubt she made the right choice.
“It has been a super great experience,” Bankert said.
But choosing a college might not have been as difficult as the other decision she made after her sophomore season at Mill River.
That was the one to leave her friends and teammates to play her final two years at Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire.
“That was definitely hard. Anytime you leave home at a young age it’s hard,” Bankert said.
But again, the right decision, now that she looks back on it.
“I definitely grew a lot from that experience,” Bankert said of the two years at KUA.
This season there is reason for Rutland County fans to follow the Catamounts. The roster has two players from the area with Otter Valley’s Olivia White set to make her college debut as a freshman.
“We haven’t had games yet but she looks really talented,” Bankert said of White. “She is fitting in with the team dynamic.”
Another player she is looking forward to seeing contribute is Montpelier’s Cricket Basa who started her college career at Holy Cross and is just starting to get healthy after an injury.
“I am excited to see what she brings to the team,” Bankert said.
Bankert is a far different player than when she arrived in Burlington as a freshman.
“I have improved my technical skills and fitness. But I have also grown in the mental part of my game,” she said. “In college, you are forced to do that. It’s something that you don’t really think about when you are younger.
“When you get here, almost everyone on the team was the best player where they came from. You have to find your role.”
Bankert’s role evolved over the four years. She came to campus as a prolific scorer (86 goals between Mill River and KUA) but now offers some scoring punch and is also important as a distributor.
The Catamounts follow up that first game in New Jersey with the home opener on March 14 against the University of Albany.
Bankert is looking forward to this senior season but it might not be her last.
The NCAA has granted players an extra season due to COVID and Bankert said “she is seriously considering” playing in the fall.
Her major is Dietetics and Nutrition and if she can successfully enter graduate school in an area that makes sense professionally, it is very likely that we will see Ella Bankert in the Green & Gold one last time in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.