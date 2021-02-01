WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Castleton men’s hockey team played its first game in nearly a year Saturday, suffering a 6-0 loss against Babson.
The Beavers (1-0) opened the scoring midway through the first period. Max Torrez gathered a loose puck following a face-off and fired a wrister past sophomore netminder Brandon Collett. Glenn Wiswell created an opportunity to even the score, but he was turned away by Babson’s Nolan Hildebrand. Castleton headed into the first intermission trailing 2-0 after Cam Schmitt extended the lead.
Babson added two more goals in the second period. Chris Rooney scored on an unassisted effort before Ryan Black found the back of the net seven minutes later. The Spartans peppered Hildebrand with 13 shots on goal in the period, but they weren’t able to get on the board.
Matt Wiesner gave the home team a 5-0 advantage early in the final period after Chris Butryn was sent to the penalty box for slashing. Kyle Alaverdy entered in relief of Collett at the 6:30 mark. The junior allowed one goal as Patrick Flynn became the sixth Beaver to score.
Collett turned away 34 shots in 46 minutes. Alaverdy followed with six saves. The Spartans will travel to play Albertus Magnus on Friday before hosting the Falcons the next day.
ALPINE SKIING
Burke hosts slalom race
EAST BURKE — The Castleton women’s alpine ski team traveled north on Saturday to compete in a slalom race at Burke Mountain.
The Spartans finished the day with three racers inside the top-30. Karoline Rettenbacher paced the Castleton skiers, finishing 26th with a time of 1:33.43. Birgit Kinneberg was second on the squad with a 28th-place finish. The sophomore posted a time of 1:34.31. Castleton’s Petra Veljkovic finished with a combined time of 1:34.36.
The Castleton women competed in giant slalom Sunday. Rettenbacher put together a pair of strong performances, finishing in the top half of the field in each of the two races. Teammates Birgit Kinneberg and Lena Soehnle finished inside the top-40 in both races. After failing to finish her second run in the morning session, Veljkovic notched her best GS finish of the season (19th) in the afternoon race.
Rettenbacher’s morning time of 1:35.90 was good enough to place 30th. Soehnle and Kinneberg were close behind in 37th and 38th, respectively. Veljkovic led the way down the mountain for Castleton in the afternoon session, posting a combined time of 1:29.59. Rettenbacher was next on the leaderboard for the Spartans, placing 27th in 1:30.74. Castleton will return to action for two more GS races at Okemo.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Spartans cruise
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team looked in mid-season form in the season-opening match Saturday afternoon at Glenbrook Gym, cruising to a 35-9 victory in a dual match against first-year program New Jersey City University.
The Spartans won eight of 10 weight classes on the day, handing NJCU a defeat in its inaugural match as a collegiate program.
Frank Darwak led off the day with a win at 125 pounds, earning a 13-7 decision over George Rivera. Elijah Cyr followed that up at 133 pounds with a 13-7 decision of his own, winning his bout against Mike Rubin to put Castleton ahead 6-0. A forfeit by NJCU at 141 pounds doubled Castleton’s lead to 12-0.
NJCU got on the board as a team in the 149-pound bout, as the Gothic Knights’ Rob Cleary defeated Logan Dubuque by decision, 13-8. Cleary was in line for a major decision late in the match, but a four-point near-fall by Dubuque cut the deficit to 12-7 at the time to save one team point. Through the 149-pound bout, Castleton led 12-3.
Max Tempel added three more to Castleton’s advantage, earning a 4-0 win via decision at 157 to push the gap to 15-3. Michael Angers then notched the Spartans’ first pin of the day, winning via fall in 3:54 over Tyler Bailey to stretch the lead to 21-3. Cooper Fleming effectively ended the match, winning 8-0 via major decision to push Castleton’s lead to an insurmountable total of 25-3.
With the match squarely in hand, the Spartans continued to wrestle hard. In his collegiate debut, Mount Anthony product Sampson Wilkins pinned NJCU’s Chris Oliver in just 56 seconds to make it 31-3. After the Knights’ Kyle Hillermeier collected six points on an injury default by Cody York, Chance LaPier closed out the afternoon’s matchups with a dominant win at 285. In his first action at the heavyweight class, LaPier was in control from start to finish, collecting an 18-4 win via major decision to cap the team score at 35-9.
Castleton went 12-3 in exhibition matches with MAU product Keegan Coon picking up two of those wins.
The Spartans are back in action Friday, when they travel to New Jersey to once again square off with the Gothic Knights. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
WORLD CUP
Area skiers excel
Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins was seventh in Saturday’s 10k classic mass-start World Cup Nordic event with a time of 26:05.4.
Dartmouth College product Rosie Brennan was 33rd, SMS’s Katherine Ogden was 42nd, Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli was 50th, University of Vermont graduate Caitlin Patterson was 51st and Stratton’s Alayna Sonnesyn was 56th.
In Sunday’s sprint classic, Diggins made it to the semifinals and was eighth overall. Sophie Caldwell-Hamilton made the quarterfinals and was 16th overall and Brennan was 19th. UVM product Scott Patterson finished 65th in Saturday’s 15k classic mass start. Stratton Mountain’s Simi Hamilton was 37th in classic sprint qualifying.
