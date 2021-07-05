WEST HAVEN — Orwell's Ray Hanson is having a career year at Devil's Bowl Speedway. Braintree's Kip Stockwell had a career night back in 1997.
Both were at Devil's Bowl Speedway on Saturday night, Hanson as a competitor and Stockwell as a spectator.
Hanson has been winning at a remarkable rate in the Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint division. He was the feature winner in six of the first nine races.
"It's really a lot of luck and staying on top of the general maintenance. Right now, we are just riding the wave," Hanson said.
Stockwell won one of the most memorable races ever at Thunder Road on that day in 1997 when he took the lead on lap 24 and held it to the finish of the 150-lap race.
He was against heavy hitters from across the region in the Jiffy Lube 150 of the Busch North Series and struck a blow for Vermont racing and for Thunder Road. He had to hold off legendary drivers like Dave Dion and Stub Fadden.
That race was carried live nationally on the Nashville Network.
Stockwell said he still hears about that race 24 years later.
"It was a lot bigger than I expected," he said.
"My boys still watch it on YouTube once in awhile," Stockwell said.
Stockwell was at Devil's Bowl on Saturday because he and Devil's Bowl owner Mike Bruno have been longtime friends.
"I guess I have known Mike since the early 1990s," Stockwell said.
Bruno also went on the Busch North circuit shortly after Stockwell's signature victory and won the BNS Raybestos Rookie of the Year Award in 1999.
Stockwell is out of racing now except for watching his sons Howard, 17, and Avery, 15, race Go-Karts at Claremont Speedway.
That is the same way Kip began his racing career. His first race was as a 5-year-old in a go-kart race at Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford.
Hanson has been surprised by his domination at the track.
"Before the season, I was a little skeptical. If you had asked me, I would have been happy to win just one race," Hanson said. "Six is really surprising."
An hour later, he took to the track and claimed his seventh feature win.
Now, of course, his expectations are higher.
"A track championship is definitely in the back of my mind," Hanson said. "It is on the back burner but I am not focusing on that now. It's race-by race."
The 32-year-old Hanson began racing "at 15 or 16."
He is happy competing in the 500cc Mini-Sprint class but, as is the case with most drivers, it is not out of the question that he might move up to a higher division at some point.
"If I got the opportunity to move up to a Modified, I would definitely take it," Hanson said.
NOTES: Hanson's cousin is Lacey Hanson who was competing in the Empire Super Sprints over the holiday weekend. She won the 2017 Devil's Bowl track title for sprint cars at Devil's Bowl. ... Johnny Bruno, a 2021 Fair Haven Union High School graduate, is leading the Sportsman Modified's Rookie of the Year race but leaves for the University of Central Florida before the season ends. He said he plans to remain in racing after earning his degree in Computer Science. His career objective is landing a job in private security with a large company. ... Kip Stockwell's father Lennie Stockwell was on his way to an extremely successful stock car racing career in the 1960s but it ended when he suffered a serious back injury after his car went over the wall at Milton's Catamount Stadium.
