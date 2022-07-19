Auto racing point standings Jul 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Late Model drivers battle in a pack during a race several years ago at Thunder Road. Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POINT STANDINGSTHUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS1. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 5472. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 6433. 2VT Stephen Donahue 5254. 0VT Scott Dragon 5215. 86VT Marcel Gravel 5126. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 4407. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 4358. 3ME Chris Roberts 4339. 04VT Matthew Smith 42510. 9VT Chip Grenier 40811. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 39812. 01VT Stephen Martin 39313. 17VT Darrell Morin 38714. 40VT Eric Chase 37515. 55ME Keegan Lamson 37416. 14VT Phil Scott 35917. 99VT Cody Blake 33318. 8VT Andy Hill 33219. 4VT Scott Coburn 22720. 42VT Matt White 20721. 94VT Brendan Moodie 20122. 68VT Brooks Clark 18423. 66VT Jason Corliss 13524. 04NH Shawn Swallow 13325. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 98THUNDER ROAD FLYING TIGERS1. 44VT Justin Prescott 5702. 15VT Derrick Calkins 5693. 07VT Sam Caron 5574. 20VT Robert Gordon 5395. 01VT Mike Martin 5326. 67VT Kevin Streeter 5257. 68VT Tanner Woodard 5248. 8VT Mike Billado 5239. 3VT Michael MacAskill 51010. 64VT Jason Pelkey 50811. 90VT Cameron Oullette 49212. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 47913. 31VT Logan Powers 46214. 5VT Tyler Austin 44015. 35DG Colin Cornell 43616. 92VT Jaden Perry 43117. 45VT Adam Maynard 40918. 56VT Chris LaForest 38518. 8NH Rich Lowrey 35420. 68VT Jason Woodard 26521. 11VT Jacob Roy 22522. 33VT Matt Ballard 22423. 25NH Kevin Boutin 16624. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 15825. 13VT Ty Delphia 124AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 4962. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 4173. 21QC Alexendre Tardif4. 36NH Erick Sands 3975. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 3936. 33QC Remi Perreault 3607. 7NH Cody LeBlanc 3418. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 3389. 91QC Patrick Laperle 31210. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 29811. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 29712. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 29613. 5MA Tom Carey III 29113 66VT Jason Corliss 29115. 30NH Rich Dubeau 28516. 27NH Cam Huntress 26317. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 25218. 04NH Shawn Swallow 23819. 5ME Dillon Moltz 23420. 19QC Dany Trepanier 18021. 49NH Matt Anderson 17322. 86VT Marcel Gravel 16423. 2VT Stephen Donahue 15924. 78NH Quinten Welch 12625. 40VT Nick Sweet 125 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
