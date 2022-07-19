Late Models
Late Model drivers battle in a pack during a race several years ago at Thunder Road.

 Josh Kuckens / Staff Photo

POINT STANDINGS

THUNDER ROAD LATE MODELS

1. 27VT Kyle Pembroke 547
2. 64VT Christopher Pelkey 643
3. 2VT Stephen Donahue 525
4. 0VT Scott Dragon 521
5. 86VT Marcel Gravel 512
6. 38VT Tyler Cahoon 440
7. 16VT Brandon Lanphear 435
8. 3ME Chris Roberts 433
9. 04VT Matthew Smith 425
10. 9VT Chip Grenier 408
11. 7VT Cooper Bouchard 398
12. 01VT Stephen Martin 393
13. 17VT Darrell Morin 387
14. 40VT Eric Chase 375
15. 55ME Keegan Lamson 374
16. 14VT Phil Scott 359
17. 99VT Cody Blake 333
18. 8VT Andy Hill 332
19. 4VT Scott Coburn 227
20. 42VT Matt White 207
21. 94VT Brendan Moodie 201
22. 68VT Brooks Clark 184
23. 66VT Jason Corliss 135
24. 04NH Shawn Swallow 133
25. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 98

THUNDER ROAD FLYING TIGERS

1. 44VT Justin Prescott 570
2. 15VT Derrick Calkins 569
3. 07VT Sam Caron 557
4. 20VT Robert Gordon 539
5. 01VT Mike Martin 532
6. 67VT Kevin Streeter 525
7. 68VT Tanner Woodard 524
8. 8VT Mike Billado 523
9. 3VT Michael MacAskill 510
10. 64VT Jason Pelkey 508
11. 90VT Cameron Oullette 492
12. 18VT Kaiden Fisher 479
13. 31VT Logan Powers 462
14. 5VT Tyler Austin 440
15. 35DG Colin Cornell 436
16. 92VT Jaden Perry 431
17. 45VT Adam Maynard 409
18. 56VT Chris LaForest 385
18. 8NH Rich Lowrey 354
20. 68VT Jason Woodard 265
21. 11VT Jacob Roy 225
22. 33VT Matt Ballard 224
23. 25NH Kevin Boutin 166
24. 36VT Joel Hodgdon 158
25. 13VT Ty Delphia 124

AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR

1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 496
2. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 417
3. 21QC Alexendre Tardif
4. 36NH Erick Sands 397
5. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 393
6. 33QC Remi Perreault 360
7. 7NH Cody LeBlanc 341
8. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 338
9. 91QC Patrick Laperle 312
10. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 298
11. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 297
12. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 296
13. 5MA Tom Carey III 291
13 66VT Jason Corliss 291
15. 30NH Rich Dubeau 285
16. 27NH Cam Huntress 263
17. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252
18. 04NH Shawn Swallow 238
19. 5ME Dillon Moltz 234
20. 19QC Dany Trepanier 180
21. 49NH Matt Anderson 173
22. 86VT Marcel Gravel 164
23. 2VT Stephen Donahue 159
24. 78NH Quinten Welch 126
25. 40VT Nick Sweet 125

