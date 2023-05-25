Castleton University Director of Athletics Tim Barrett announced Thursday that Mike Audette has been named the head coach of the Castleton men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field programs, effective June 1.
Audette’s appointment as head coach follows the resignation of Jay Condon, who is stepping down from the role on May 31. Audette spent the 2022-23 indoor and outdoor seasons as an assistant coach for the track and field program, overseeing the team’s distance runners.
He has also been Castleton’s head men’s and women’s cross country coach since 2021. Throwing coach Ian Sawtelle will remain on staff with Audette, giving the Spartans consistent leadership heading into the 2023-24 season. Sawtelle will also take on an expanded assistant coaching role, working collaboratively with Audette to ensure a high-quality experience for all current and future student-athletes in the program.
“We’re excited to have Mike take over as head coach of the track and field programs for Castleton,” said Barrett. “Jay did a great job elevating the program over the last five years and we wish him the best as he moves on.
“Mike’s leadership will help create strong continuity between the cross country and track and field programs, and his experience as a coach and as a competitive runner are great assets to our school. I feel confident that the program remains in great hands with Mike and Ian leading the way.”
“I would like to thank Jay for opening this door and inviting me to be part of the track and field program during my second year at Castleton, and I want to thank Deanna Tyson and Tim Barrett for giving me the chance to coach cross country and track and field at the collegiate level,” said Audette.
“I am excited to continue building on the foundation that Jay helped set, and I look forward to working collaboratively with Coach Sawtelle and bringing in other coaches to supplement our staff and build on the recent successes of Castleton track and field.
“Our first priority is to maintain and build on the outstanding legacy and culture that Jay established, and our athletes thrived under. We want to continue to help our athletes achieve their personal goals, as well as keep climbing in the rankings in the Little East Conference as a team. I am grateful to the student-athletes and the administration for placing their trust in me to help this program reach the next level of success.”
Audette is no stranger to the track, leading the Rutland High School indoor and outdoor programs for 15 years as head coach before coming to Castleton. He coached numerous student-athletes to state championships and top-10 finishes during his time as a coach at Rutland, and guided New England qualifiers in multiple individual events and relays.
Condon, who served in the role over the last five years, helped guide the program to new heights, coaching his athletes to countless program records and multiple Little East Conference individual medals. In total, 23 records on the women’s side and 30 on the men’s side are currently held by athletes coached by Condon.
“I love this program and thoroughly enjoyed my time at Castleton,” said Condon. “I am humbled by all that we accomplished in just five years. I was able to work with many talented student-athletes and coaches during my time here, and I am grateful to Deanna Tyson for believing in me and my ideas of team building. I firmly believe that Coach Audette and Coach Sawtelle will continue to build the culture that we established over the last five years.
“Lastly, I would like to thank all of the student-athletes who have competed for me. They all made the program what it is today, and for that they should be proud, I look forward to spending more time with my family and coaching my daughter, but I will continue to follow and support this program that I love.”
