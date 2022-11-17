That old building on the hill in downtown Barre has shook with a lot of excitement over the years. The Barre Auditorium has rocked with the noise of capacity crowds as they watched their teams win semifinal and championship games with buzzer beaters. Stirring comebacks with hell-bent-for-leather defense have kept the fans standing and screaming.
It has created a storehouse of memories for a lifetime. There is nothing like lifting that championship plaque before an adoring crowd inside that venerable old building.
“It is a surreal feeling no matter how many times you have played there,” said Liz Bailey who played on a West Rutland girls basketball team that won the state crown at The Aud in her sophomore year.
That was the game in which West Rutland edged Blue Mountain 39-33 with Madison Guay coming in cold off the bench and sinking a 3-point field to turn the game Westside’s way.
Now, Bailey will get to live those memories again on Friday and Saturday as a member of the 3-0 Castleton University women’s basketball team.
The occasion is The Barre Granite Association College Classic that will feature both men’s and women’s games, four on Friday and four more on Saturday.
“It will be a lot of nostalgia,” Bailey said.
“There were a lot of nerves and excitement about going to Barre to play.”
The Barre Auditorium was a special place for Bailey just as it is for so many high school basketball players from Vermont who were fortunate enough to experience the Auditorium’s atmosphere.
The newspaper USA Today ranked Barre Auditorium as one of the top 10 places in the nation to watch high school basketball.
“I just loved how old it was,” Bailey said of the building that went up in 1939 as a WPA project.
“Girls playing for Carl (West Rutland coach Carl Serrani) have been going up the The Aud to play for 20 years.”
Castleton’s Maggie McKearin played in a state championship game only last season as a senior when her Proctor team fell 57-56 to rival West Rutland.
“Although the last game I played there didn’t end great, I am so excited to play there again,” McKearin said.
“There really isn’t anything like it and I didn’t think I would get the opportunity to play there again so I’m super happy.”
Like her teammate Bailey, McKearin relishes The Aud’s atmosphere.
“I think what makes playing at The Aud so special is the whole environment itself,” McKearin said. “Some of the most exciting games have happened there and whether you’re watching or playing, the energy in that gym is always unmatched.”
McKearin’s favorite memory in the venerable old building was winning a semifinal game against Danville.
“Our team just really played together and had fun,” McKearin said.
“We were much smaller than Danville and they knew that, but it was fun to just go out and play against a team we normally wouldn’t play.”
The two-day event at the Barre Auditorium is chiseled in granite and dripping with maple. It as Vermont as it gets with every team in the field from the state.
That will make for the rekindling of plenty of memories.
THE SCHEDULEThe Barre Granite Association College Classic tips off at 1 p.m. with a women’s game between Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Norwich University at 1 p.m.
The Vermont Tech and Norwich men’s basketball teams square off in the next game at 3 p.m. before the Castleton and NVU-Lyndon women’s teams meet at 5 p.m.
Closing out Friday’s day of marathon basketball will be a men’s game pitting Castleton against NVU-Johnson men at 7 p.m.
Saturday will see Castleton and NVU-Johnson get the day started at noon with a women’s game.
The Vermont Tech and NVU-Johnson men meet at 2 p.m. and NVU-Lyndon faces Norwich at 4 p.m. in a women’s game. The finale matches Castleton and Norwich in a men’s game at 6 p.m.
NOTES: The Castleton women’s team has three players averaging in double figures: Elise Magro at 14.3, Kelly Vuz at 14 and Bailey at 13.7. ... North Country Union’s Riann Fortin leads 1-2 NVU-Lyndon in scoring with just over 19 points a game and is also the Hornets’ leading rebounder (8.3). ... Springfield High graduate 6-foot-2 Gabby Wardwell is averaging 19.2 points for the 2-1 NVU-Johnson women’s team but the Badgers are led by Paris Atuahena who is averaging 33 points per game and is coming off a 36-point explosion in a 78-68 victory over NVU-Lyndon. ... Haley Brewster leads the Norwich women’s team in scoring at 17.3 points per game and in rebounding with 10.8.
Castleton’s Joe Russell leads the Castleton men in scoring (16.7) and in rebounding (7 per game). ... The 1-4 Vermont Tech men’s team boasts Antonio Carlisle who is coming off a 28-point output in a 79-71 loss to NVU-Lyndon. ... The NVU Johnson men’s team is off to a 4-1 start. The Badgers are coming off a convincing 92-75 victory over MCLA in which Yeskin Walker Williams scored 27 points off the bench. ... Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murray is averaging 16.7 points per game for the Norwich men’s team.
