The Vermont Lake Monsters will not return as a minor league affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics for the 2021 season.
The A’s announced the invitation to four minor league organizations. The four teams are the Las Vagas Aviators, Mildand RockHounds, Lansing Lugnuts and Stockton Ports.
The Lake Monsters, a Single A short-season club, have been affiliated with Oakland since 2011. The team had previously been a farm club for the Washtington Nationals, formerly the Montreal Expos, since 1994. They were known as the Vermont Expos before becoming the Lake Monsters in 2006.
The Lake Monsters released a statement on Twitter after the A’s announcement:
“With today’s announcement of the Oakland Athletics new affiliate structure for the 2021 season, moving forward, the Vermont Lake Monsters relationship with Major League Baseball will be different than what we have experienced over the past 27 seasons.
“While we are not ready to formally announce what this means for the 2021 Vermont Lake Monsters season, we are highly encouraged with our ongoing discussions to ensure professional baseball will continue at Centennial Field for many seasons to come.”
There were 20 former Lake Monster players in the MLB at the start of the 2020 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UVM games postponed
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s basketball team had its opening games against UMass Lowell pushed back.
The Catamounts and River Hawks were originally slated to play Dec. 19 and 20 in Lowell. They will now play on Dec. 21 and 22. UMass Lowell has been dealing with a positive COVID-19 test from two Tier 1 travel party members.
According to the athletics release, “all other Tier 1 members have received negative results and will continue to undergo surveillance testing.”
The UVM women are still slated to host the River Hawks on Dec. 19 and 20 at Patrick Gymnasium.
Rockwood debuts Thursday
ORONO, Maine — Windsor girls basketball alumna Olivia Rockwood makes her college debut Thursday when the University of Maine plays at Providence College.
Rockwood scored 1,873 points and was the Gatorade Player of the Year her senior season with the Yellow Jackets. She is one of five freshmen on coach Amy Vachon’s Black Bears roster. Maine had its first two games canceled in November.
The Black Bears, who went 18-14 last year, were picked to finish first in the America East conference in 2020-21. Maine made it to the conference finals in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. Tip-off is at 2 p.m against the Friars on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Huntington takes reins
ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball is taking over as coach at St. Johnsbury Academy for the school’s all-time leader in victories.
Jade Huntington, who scored 2,144 points at Oxbow Union High School before going on to play at Vanderbilt University, is the now the coach of the Hilltoppers. She replaces Jack Driscoll, who coached the Hilltoppers for 25 years. He led the team to 300 victories and three state titles. The last game Driscoll coached was a loss to Rutland in the Division I quarterfinals.
HIGH SCHOOLS VPA announces new partnership
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Principals’ Association announced on Tuesday that Scorebook Live Inc. is the organization’s newest official partner.
As the VPA’s chosen digital content partner, SBLive Sports will provide the official platform for all VPA scores, schedules, statistics, tournament brackets, live scoring and more beginning in the winter of 2021.
“We are so pleased with all of the work that SBLive has put into our association,” VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols said. “Once our administrators, coaches and fans start to dig in — we’re confident that they’ll find engaging content with stats, play-by-play and game recaps right at their fingertips.”
The comprehensive partnership with SBLive includes an integrated marketing presence throughout the year, enabling SBLive opportunities to connect with and support VPA member schools.
“The entire SBLive team is looking forward to working with the VPA and its member schools to create great high school sports content in Vermont for many years to come,” said Dan Beach, CEO of SBLive.
SBLive Sports is a sports media and technology company that serves the high school sports market with innovative software products and media services. State Associations, athletic administrators and coaches are provided with a suite of products that allow them to manage tournaments, teams and leagues, as well as to have live scoring during games.
SBLive Sports is already the official digital content partner of the California Interscholastic Federation, Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Arkansas Activities Association.
Welcome to the discussion.
