A full card of competition at Thunder Road will include points-counting showdowns in addition a throwback event Thursday.
The sights and sounds of yesteryear will be a highlight as fans are treated to a showcase performance by the New England Antique Racers. The flathead coupes, vintage modifieds and hard-charging American muscle machines will take over the track while celebrating the venue’s 64th season of racing.
A busy evening of competition will also include points-counting events for all three weekly divisions. Only three Late Models drivers have earned top-10 results in both races so far, creating a wide-open scramble in the standings. Barre’s Cody Blake leads the rankings over third-year Late Model racer Brandon Lanphear and defending champion Chris Pelkey. Of the three, Blake is the only one to take a trophy home this year. He came up just short of beating Darrell Morin last Friday.
After opening the Triple Crown Series last week, the Flying Tigers will settle into their normal 40-lap feature this time around. Former Spaulding High School soccer goalie Jason Pelkey holds a one-point lead over Logan Powers and defending champion Sam Caron in a tight battle in the standings.
Juan Marshall continues to lead the Street Stocks standings over Kyle MacAskill and opening-day winner James Dopp. Marshall has been consistent despite some major changes and adjustments to his Dodge Neon machine. He will shoot for his first win of the season, but plenty of rising stars will attempt to throw a wrench in that plan.
Packed slate at White Mt.
White Mountain Motorsports Park is gearing up for a doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, with 11 divisions set to compete.
The New England Antique Racers, the NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros will help kick things off during the first day of competition. The four White Mountain divisions will help round out the busy schedule on Day 1. Late Models drivers are all chasing down St. Johnsbury’s Kasey Beattie, who has a sizable points lead just three events into the season. Beattie is one of three winners in the ultra-competitive class, with former champions Stacy Cahoon and Quinny Welch also looking to gain traction.
The Flying Tigers drivers have their eye on standout Brandon Gray, while the Strictly Stock Minis division has been led by Kristian Switser. Both Gray and Switser are looking to earn their fourth straight victories Saturday. The Kids Division will also return, with several rising stars attempting to follow in the path of recent winners Bentley Robbin and Logan Farnsworth.
The NELCAR Bandoleros and Legend Cars will feature some of the top young talent in Northeast racing. Fifteen-year-old points leader Ty Leclerc leads the Legends crew along with standouts Jacob Burns, Devin Deshaies, and Richie Helger Jr.