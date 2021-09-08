NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s soccer team fought tooth and nail for 90 minutes against defending NCAA Division III national runner-up Amherst College.
After building an early lead, the Cadets were overmatched at the end during a 2-1 loss to the Mammoths on Sabine Field at Haynes Family Stadium.
Norwich (1-1) scored in the 29th minute to shock the No. 2-ranked team in the country in the United Soccer Coaches Top-25 Preseason National Rankings .
Senior forward Amerle Nemeye ripped a left-footed free kick from just outside the 18-yard box that curled around a wall of Amherst defenders and deflected off the hands of Mammoth goalie Bernie White and into the back of the net. Nemeye’s second goal of the season set off a thunderous applause from a raucous home crowd with NU leading 1-0.
Amherst (1-0) equalized in the 44th minute, with reigning Division III National Player of the Year German Giammattei scoring. Giammattei got behind the Norwich defense off a service from Alex Shahmirzadi from the right side. Giammattei possessed the ball, with Norwich junior goalkeeper Robert Wagenseller coming off his line to challenge. Wagenseller got a piece of the ball on Giammattei’s initial touch, but Giammattei was able to flip the ball past Wagenseller and regain possession before firing it into the back of the net.
The Norwich back line was attempting to draw an offside call on the play, but it was to avail and Amherst leveled the score in the waning moments of the first half.
Amherst continued to control play in the second half, peppering the Norwich goal and defensive third. But the Cadets continued to withstand the pressure. Wagenseller was brilliant in the second half, controlling the air around the goal and punching balls away as Amherst continued to throw everything it had at the net.
Wagenseller made his best save of the game in the 66th minute when he robbed Giammattei with a diving save to his right after the Amherst striker blasted a shot destined for the left corner of the net. Wagenseller used every inch of his 6-foot-4 frame to push the ball away and keep the game tied.
Amherst finally was able to break through the Norwich back line again with an impressive tic-tac-toe goal off a throw-in from the far sideline. Bryce Johnson threw the ball in with one of his patented flip throw-ins that he attempted throughout the game. But, instead of getting air under it as he did throughout a majority of the game, he changed things up and heaved a line-drive service. Wyatt McCarthy was the first to get a head on the ball and he flicked it back toward the right post. Ben Clark-Eden did the rest, crashing the net from the right side and heading the ball into the right corner of the net for his first collegiate goal.
Norwich was unable to find the equalizer in the final 15 minutes. The Cadets picked up the offensive pressure and nearly earned a free kick opportunity in the 87th minute. However, the free kick was instead awarded to Amherst after Joseph Thongsythavong chased after the ball. During the final 20 seconds Thongsythavong was able to get the ball on his feet on a run toward goal, but a tremendous play by an Amherst defender dispossessed the ball from Norwich’s top striker right before the final whistle.
Amherst recorded 24 shots, compared to Norwich’s four. The Mammoths had eight corner kicks, while the Cadets had two. Wagenseller finished with nine saves in one of his best performances in a Maroon & Gold uniform. Wagenseller falls to 1-1 on the season. White picked up the victory for Amherst without making a save.
Norwich will travel to play Lasell at 1 p.m. Saturday.
