The Vermont American Legion baseball season is reaching the homestretch with about two weeks to go until the state tournament kicks off.
July 27 is the date circled on every team’s calendar. It’s the date all 15 American Legion teams in the state want to be still playing baseball.
Castleton University, with a little help from St. Peter’s Field in Rutland, will house the tournament that brings the best of the best in the state battling for Legion supremacy.
Some roads will be harder than others to lock up a spot in the tournament.
Let’s take a look at the two divisions and what could be in store down the stretch.
SOUTHERNHeading into the week, there were four teams battling for three available Southern Division spots in the state tournament with Brattleboro, Manchester, White River Junction and Bellows Falls looking like serious contenders.
How the teams finish is anybody’s guess? But at least one will be left without a chair at the end of the regular season.
Lakes Region, as the host of the state tournament, automatically gets a spot.
Heading into the week, Brattleboro still had all three of its games with White River Junction left to play. Post 5 also has one more game against Manchester and Bellows Falls.
Brattleboro’s offense has been firing on all cylinders as of late. That was on full display this past weekend, where they posted 44 runs across two games with Bennington.
Five of White River Junction’s last six games were against teams in the top four of the Southern Division and the other game is with a Lakes Region that has played them to one-run games twice.
Post 84 has the bats to get the job done, but their pitching has been super consistent, allowing five or less runs in more than half their games.
Manchester Union Underground’s season had its first major speed bump over the weekend with a sweep at the hands of White River Junction. The losses snapped a seven-game win streak where Manchester outscored opponents 75-30 and had a hair of shutouts.
Bellows Falls is doing everything it can to not be the team left without a chair at the tournament table. Post 37 has been streaky, but they’ll have plenty of opportunities down the stretch to play the teams above them. They took advantage of playing Manchester on Monday and grabbed a win.
Getting a split of the doubleheader with Bellows Falls over the weekend was nice, but Rutland Post 31 will need more than that to realize their playoff hopes.
Heading into the week, Post 31 trailed the leading group by four games and winning out is pretty much essential to stay alive.
Bennington Post 13’s chances of a playoff berth are slim. They came into the week 5.5 games back of the top-three pack. They’ve had impressive wins but struggled with consistency
Lakes Region’s season hasn’t been befitting of their tournament spot, but the team is a lot better than its record lets on. They had a pair of close losses to White River Junction and hung with Brattleboro twice as well.
NORTHERN
The Northern Division has had a clear top tier, but there is still a ton of baseball to play in the next two weeks that could jumble the standings.
Similar to the Colchester High School team, the Colchester Cannons look like a serious state championship contender.
Before a 7-0 loss to Franklin Country over the weekend, Colchester had won nine straight games and did so in multiple different ways.
Essex Post 91 is the defending state champion and looks like a team destined to be tournament-bound once again.
Post 91 lost a pair of close games to fellow contender South Burlington over the weekend, but had won eight straight before that. Multiple games with Franklin County and one more with Colchester provide late-season tests.
Since a 1-2 start, South Burlington has been one of the hottest Legion teams in the state. The doubleheader sweep of Essex proved to be the Wildcats’ biggest statement thus far.
The back half of their schedule will be tough with two games against Colchester and a capable S.D. Ireland club and three against Franklin County.
Franklin sat on the tournament cut line to open the week on the back of three wins on three consecutive days over the weekend.
They have three games with South Burlington and two more with Essex lurking on a busy second half of their schedule as the tournament approaches.
Addison County trailed Franklin by two games and S.D. Ireland was three back heading into week, so both are very much alive in the tournament landscape. Addison cut that deficit in half on Monday as well.
Opening the week, all but two of Addison’s games the rest of the way were against teams above them in the standings, so they’ll have every opportunity to change their positioning.
S.D. Ireland has a gauntlet of a week coming up with Colchester, Essex and South Burlington. That could make or break their playoff hopes.
Barre and Montpelier are all but eliminated from the tournament, seven or more games off the cut line, but both teams have shown plenty of competitiveness throughout the season.
Both of Post 10’s wins are against rival Montpelier, but they’ve had a trio of one-run losses against the Northern Division’s elite. Barre could play spoiler if it gets over the hump in a few of these games.
Post 3’s only win came against Addison Country, a 9-8 triumph on June 28. Similar to their Barre rivals, they’ve played some of the best teams in the division tough. Two of their games with Franklin were decided by one run, while two of their games against Colchester were a one and a two-run game.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
(Double Elimination)
Wednesday, July 27
Game 1: No. 3 seed vs No. 2 seed, 1 p.m. at Castleton University Game 2: No. 4 seed vs No. 1 seed, 4 p.m. at St. Peter’s Field Game 3: No. 3 seed vs No. 2 seed, 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Game 4: No. 4 seed vs No. 1 seed, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Thursday, July 28
Game 5: Elimination game, 1 p.m., Location TBD Game 6: Elimination game, 4 p.m., Location TBD Game 7: First-day winner vs First-day winner, 1 p.m., Location TBD Game 8: First-day winner vs First-day winner, 4 p.m., Location TBD
Friday, July 29
Game 9: Elimination game, 10 a.m. at Castleton Game 10: Elimination game, 1 p.m. at Castleton Game 11: Undefeated vs Undefeated, 4 p.m. at Castleton (Winner gets bye to finals)
Saturday, July 30
Game 12: Elimination game, 1 p.m. at Castleton Game 13: Elimination game, 4 p.m. at Castleton
Sunday, July 31
