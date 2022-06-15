American Canadian Tour point standings Jun 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Barre driver Nick Sweet takes the inside lane during a Late Model race at Thunder Road. Provided Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR2022 POINT STANDINGS1. 03MA Derek Cluchacki 3122. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 2973. 04VT D.J. Shaw 2924. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 2525. 91QC Patrick Laperle 2466. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 2447. 30NH Rich Dubeau 2428. 04NH Shawn Swallow 2389. 36NH Erick Sands 22110. 5MA Tom Carey III 21811. 27NC Robby Gordon Douglas 21613. 66VT Jason Corliss 19813. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 19815. 33QC Remi Perreault 19316. 7NH Cody Leblanc 18917. 27NH Cam Huntress 18418. Jonathan Bouvrette 17819. 5ME Dillon Moltz 16920. 2VT Stephen Donahue 15921. 40VT Nick Sweet 12522. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 10523. 64VT Chris Pelkey 10223 27VT Kyle Pembroke 10225 49NH Matt Anderson 9725. 19QC Dany Trepanier 97 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
