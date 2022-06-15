Nick Sweet

Barre driver Nick Sweet takes the inside lane during a Late Model race at Thunder Road.

 Provided Photo

AMERICAN CANADIAN TOUR

2022 POINT STANDINGS

1. 03MA Derek Cluchacki 312
2. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 297
3. 04VT D.J. Shaw 292
4. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252
5. 91QC Patrick Laperle 246
6. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 244
7. 30NH Rich Dubeau 242
8. 04NH Shawn Swallow 238
9. 36NH Erick Sands 221
10. 5MA Tom Carey III 218
11. 27NC Robby Gordon Douglas 216
13. 66VT Jason Corliss 198
13. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 198
15. 33QC Remi Perreault 193
16. 7NH Cody Leblanc 189
17. 27NH Cam Huntress 184
18. Jonathan Bouvrette 178
19. 5ME Dillon Moltz 169
20. 2VT Stephen Donahue 159
21. 40VT Nick Sweet 125
22. 60NH Derrick O'Donnell 105
23. 64VT Chris Pelkey 102
23 27VT Kyle Pembroke 102
25 49NH Matt Anderson 97
25. 19QC Dany Trepanier 97

