High School Alpine Skiing
State Championship Results
Day 2 at Suicide Six
Pomfret, VT
March 3, 2020
Boys Tip Finishers
Place, Name, School, Run 1, Run 2, Combined Time
1 Thomas Zschau, St J, 38.08 (8), 38.01 (1), 1:16.09 2 Brady Kenosh, RUHS, 36.67 (1), 39.83 (8), 1:16.50 3 Rai Bleda-Vilalta, Stowe, 37.40 (5), 39.34 (4), 1:16.74 4 Sean Gilliam, CVU, 37.73 (6), 39.65 (6), 1:17.38 5 Camden Chiari, SBHS, 37.90 (7), 39.54 (5), 1:17.44 6 Hugo Hong, St J, 39.38 (13), 38.14 (2), 1:17.52 7 Julian Sleasar, IND, 37.18 (4), 40.43 (9), 1:17.61 8 Reed Martin, RUHS, 38.60 (11), 39.20 (3), 1:17.80 9 Will Camp, SBHS, 38.24 (9), 39.70 (7), 1:17.94 10 Rex Jewell, SBHS, 39.29 (12), 40.47 (10), 1:19.76 11 Michael Duddy, BBA, 39.44 (14), 41.24 (11), 1:20.68 12 Jack Willard, LI, 39.98 (17), 41.38 (12), 1:21.36 13 Ben Alekson, Stowe, 40.06 (19), 42.82 (13), 1:22.88 14 Ben Pencak, MSJ, 41.00 (22), 42.93 (14), 1:23.93 15 Forster Goodrich, StJ, 41.49 (23), 43.96 (17), 1:25.45 16 Kyle Marvin, CVU, 42.63 (25), 43.61 (16), 1:26.24 17 Jabes Gifford, MMU, 39.44 (14), 47.02 (30), 1:26.46 18 Bailey DesRoberts, BBA, 42.38 (24), 44.92 (21), 1:27.30 19 Noah Gagliardi, MMU, 43.24 (26), 44.40 (19), 1:27.64 20 David Kantor, St J, 43.51 (29), 45.08 (23), 1:28.59 21 Axel Huepler, IND, 43.62 (30), 45.54 (24), 1:29.16 22 Leo Desrochers, St J, 43.50 (28), 45.80 (26), 1:29.30 23 JP Marhefka, Stowe, 44.42 (33), 45.62 (25), 1:30.04 24 Drew Strobeck, CVU, 44.44 (34), 45.82 (27), 1:30.26 25 Stephen Bianchi, WUHS, 45.50 (39), 46.02 (28), 1:31.52 26 Riley Quicker, WUHS, 43.64 (31), 48.14 (31), 1:31.78 27 Dalton Fitch, Rice, 45.20 (37), 46.64 (29), 1:31.84 28 Leo Schnipper, IND, 43.82 (32), 48.97 (32), 1:32.79 29 Harper Ouellette, LI, 43.34 (27), 49.82 (34), 1:33.16 30 Max Hambsch, WUHS, 45.01 (36), 49.16 (33), 1:34.17 31 Charlie Alekson, Stowe, 39.48 (16), 55.35 (39), 1:34.83 32 Patrick Sweeny, SBHS, 51.39 (49), 44.09 (18), 1:35.48 33 Sam Lord, Rice, 46.03 (40), 51.22 (36), 1:37.25 34 Santiago Vazques, Rice, 38.27 (10), 1:00.31 (46), 1:38.58 35 Sean Boyer, SBHS, 54.53 (51), 44.92 (21), 1:39.45 36 Weller Fitch-OLeary, Rice, 48.93 (48), 51.05 (35), 1:39.98 37 George Huffman, SBHS, 40.67 (21), 59.77 (44), 1:40.44 38 Ryan Oneil, MMU, 48.81 (47), 51.68 (37), 1:40.49 39 Anthony Marron, Stowe, 59.67 (55), 43.27 (15), 1:42.94 40 Orion Beardsley, WUHS, 48.22 (45), 56.75 (42), 1:44.97 41 Ben Spiro, RUHS, 46.46 (41), 1:00.19 (45), 1:46.65 42, Eli White, BBA, 54.58 (52), 52.27 (38), 1:46.85 43 Colby Simpson, LI, 52.09 (50), 56.60 (41), 1:48.69 44 Carsen McQuade, LI, 47.08 (43), 1:03.98 (47), 1:51.06 45 Alex Holzer, Thetford, 55.34 (54), 55.97 (40), 1:51.31 46 Kealey Ouellette, LI, 54.87 (53), 59.05 (43), 1:53.92 47 Ari Diamond, CVU, 1:16.56 (58), 44.76 (20), 2:01.32 48 Grant Thurston, MSJ, 1:07.42 (56), 1:10.45 (48), 2:17.87 49 Harley Ransom, Thetford, 1:12.90 (57), 1:20.95 (50), 2:33.85 50 Brian Pierce, MSJ, 1:22.20 (59), 1:16.09 (49), 2:38.29
Girls Tip Finishers
Place, Name, School, Run 1, Run 2, Avg. Time
