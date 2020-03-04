High School Alpine Skiing

State Championship Results

Day 2 at Suicide Six

Pomfret, VT

March 3, 2020

Boys Tip Finishers

Place, Name, School, Run 1, Run 2, Combined Time

1 Thomas Zschau, St J, 38.08 (8), 38.01 (1), 1:16.09 2 Brady Kenosh, RUHS, 36.67 (1), 39.83 (8), 1:16.50 3 Rai Bleda-Vilalta, Stowe, 37.40 (5), 39.34 (4), 1:16.74 4 Sean Gilliam, CVU, 37.73 (6), 39.65 (6), 1:17.38 5 Camden Chiari, SBHS, 37.90 (7), 39.54 (5), 1:17.44 6 Hugo Hong, St J, 39.38 (13), 38.14 (2), 1:17.52 7 Julian Sleasar, IND, 37.18 (4), 40.43 (9), 1:17.61 8 Reed Martin, RUHS, 38.60 (11), 39.20 (3), 1:17.80 9 Will Camp, SBHS, 38.24 (9), 39.70 (7), 1:17.94 10 Rex Jewell, SBHS, 39.29 (12), 40.47 (10), 1:19.76 11 Michael Duddy, BBA, 39.44 (14), 41.24 (11), 1:20.68 12 Jack Willard, LI, 39.98 (17), 41.38 (12), 1:21.36 13 Ben Alekson, Stowe, 40.06 (19), 42.82 (13), 1:22.88 14 Ben Pencak, MSJ, 41.00 (22), 42.93 (14), 1:23.93 15 Forster Goodrich, StJ, 41.49 (23), 43.96 (17), 1:25.45 16 Kyle Marvin, CVU, 42.63 (25), 43.61 (16), 1:26.24 17 Jabes Gifford, MMU, 39.44 (14), 47.02 (30), 1:26.46 18 Bailey DesRoberts, BBA, 42.38 (24), 44.92 (21), 1:27.30 19 Noah Gagliardi, MMU, 43.24 (26), 44.40 (19), 1:27.64 20 David Kantor, St J, 43.51 (29), 45.08 (23), 1:28.59 21 Axel Huepler, IND, 43.62 (30), 45.54 (24), 1:29.16 22 Leo Desrochers, St J, 43.50 (28), 45.80 (26), 1:29.30 23 JP Marhefka, Stowe, 44.42 (33), 45.62 (25), 1:30.04 24 Drew Strobeck, CVU, 44.44 (34), 45.82 (27), 1:30.26 25 Stephen Bianchi, WUHS, 45.50 (39), 46.02 (28), 1:31.52 26 Riley Quicker, WUHS, 43.64 (31), 48.14 (31), 1:31.78 27 Dalton Fitch, Rice, 45.20 (37), 46.64 (29), 1:31.84 28 Leo Schnipper, IND, 43.82 (32), 48.97 (32), 1:32.79 29 Harper Ouellette, LI, 43.34 (27), 49.82 (34), 1:33.16 30 Max Hambsch, WUHS, 45.01 (36), 49.16 (33), 1:34.17 31 Charlie Alekson, Stowe, 39.48 (16), 55.35 (39), 1:34.83 32 Patrick Sweeny, SBHS, 51.39 (49), 44.09 (18), 1:35.48 33 Sam Lord, Rice, 46.03 (40), 51.22 (36), 1:37.25 34 Santiago Vazques, Rice, 38.27 (10), 1:00.31 (46), 1:38.58 35 Sean Boyer, SBHS, 54.53 (51), 44.92 (21), 1:39.45 36 Weller Fitch-OLeary, Rice, 48.93 (48), 51.05 (35), 1:39.98 37 George Huffman, SBHS, 40.67 (21), 59.77 (44), 1:40.44 38 Ryan Oneil, MMU, 48.81 (47), 51.68 (37), 1:40.49 39 Anthony Marron, Stowe, 59.67 (55), 43.27 (15), 1:42.94 40 Orion Beardsley, WUHS, 48.22 (45), 56.75 (42), 1:44.97 41 Ben Spiro, RUHS, 46.46 (41), 1:00.19 (45), 1:46.65 42, Eli White, BBA, 54.58 (52), 52.27 (38), 1:46.85 43 Colby Simpson, LI, 52.09 (50), 56.60 (41), 1:48.69 44 Carsen McQuade, LI, 47.08 (43), 1:03.98 (47), 1:51.06 45 Alex Holzer, Thetford, 55.34 (54), 55.97 (40), 1:51.31 46 Kealey Ouellette, LI, 54.87 (53), 59.05 (43), 1:53.92 47 Ari Diamond, CVU, 1:16.56 (58), 44.76 (20), 2:01.32 48 Grant Thurston, MSJ, 1:07.42 (56), 1:10.45 (48), 2:17.87 49 Harley Ransom, Thetford, 1:12.90 (57), 1:20.95 (50), 2:33.85 50 Brian Pierce, MSJ, 1:22.20 (59), 1:16.09 (49), 2:38.29

Girls Tip Finishers

Place, Name, School, Run 1, Run 2, Avg. Time

1 Viva Goetze, MMU, 38.18 (1), 41.56 (2), 39.87 2 Deena Jacunski, Rice, 39.55 (2), 41.90 (3) 40.72 3 Blythe Fitch-OLeary, Rice, 41.70 (5), 42.30 (4) 42.00 4 Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 41.57 (3), 42.62, (5), 42.09 5 Francesca Leviatas, BBA, 41.60 (4), 44.12 (6), 42.86 6 Abi Masillo, WUHS, 42.57 (6), 45.69 (10) 44.13, 7 Christina Gregory, BBA 44.86 (13), 44.16 (7) 44.51 8 Ashleah Adams, RUHS, 43.75 (8), 45.90 (12), 44.82 9 Alisha Socia, IND, 43.70 (7), 46.18 (14), 44.94 10 Annabelle Gray, BBA, 44.03 (9), 46.11 (13), 45.07 11 Emily Marvin, CVU, 44.86 (13), 45.53 (8), 45.19 12 Danielle Cummings, IND, 44.62 (11), 45.86 (11), 45.24 13 Sadie Firman, MMU, 44.90 (15), 45.60 (9), 45.25 14 Katie Gilmond, RUHS, 44.73 (12), 46.25 (15), 45.49 15 Maggie Parker, WUHS, 45.52 (18), 46.30 (16), 45.91 16 Binney Patton, CVU, 45.47 (17), 46.83 (18), 46.15 17 Ellie Ramirez-Richer, CVU, 45.62 (19), 46.69 (17), 46.15 18 Georgia Casavant, BFA, 44.25 (10), 48.65 (27), 46.45 19 Claire Goldman, CVU, 46.37 (23), 47.68 (22), 47.02 20 Haley Racicot, IND, 46.21 (20), 48.48 (25), 47.34 21 Grace Martin, IND, 53.43 (51), 41.55 (1), 47.49 22 Sophie Oneil, MMU, 47.75 (29), 47.44 (20), 47.59 23 Annika Socia, IND, 46.55 (25), 48.74 (28) 47.64 24 Emma McKenna Rice, 48.20 (30), 47.27 (19), 47.73 25 Lea Zmurko, RUHS, 47.46 (28), 48.29 (24), 47.87 26 Alice Sperber, WUHS, 46.29 (22), 49.51 (29), 47.90 27 Taylor Blodorn, WUHS, 46.47 (24), 49.54 (30), 48.00 28 Aliza Jernigan, HAR, 48.20 (30), 47.89 (23), 48.04 29 Orly Bryan, Stowe, 47.28 (27), 50.35 (33), 48.81 30 Morgan Webber, BBA, 50.96 (40), 47.64 (21), 49.30 31 Elle Zimmerman, Stowe, 49.12 (33), 50.02 (32), 49.57 32 Abrie Howe, Stowe, 48.99 (32), 50.56 (34), 49.77 33 Natalie Malmgren, MMU, 49.69 (37), 49.94 (31), 49.81 34 Lauren Solimano, RUHS, 49.15 (34), 51.64 (36), 50.39 35 Briann Allegra, LI, 49.19 (35), 51.62 (35), 50.40 36 Jena Fillion, LI, 49.41 (36), 52.27 (38), 50.84 37 Laili Iskandorova, HAR, 50.07 (38), 51.71 (37), 50.89 38 Courtney Simpson, LI, 51.49 (42), 53.97 (40), 52.73 39 Emma Shedleur, SBHS, 50.25 (39), 55.29 (44), 52.77 40 Avery Tomcyzck, StJ, 44.93 (16), 1:01.67 (52), 53.30 41 Sarah Magnan, BFA, 51.02 (41), 55.63 (45), 53.32 42 Madigan Maurer, StJ, 52.01 (44), 54.92 (43), 53.46 43 Lucia Lovell, Stowe, 58.39 (59), 48.64 (26), 53.51 44 Alyssa Provost, CVU, 52.94 (48), 54.54 (41), 53.74 45 Kate Haraldson, HAR, 51.76 (43), 56.02 (48), 53.89 46 Luci Horrocks, RUHS, 54.37 (53), 54.80 (42), 54.58 47 Annabella Bond, SBHS, 52.61 (46), 57.11 (49), 54.86 48 Julia Chadderdon, StJ, 54.09 (52), 55.93 (47), 55.01 49 Robin Keon, LI, 57.30 (57), 58.24 (50), 57.77 50 Abby Fillion, LI, 57.41 (58), 1:01.09 (51), 59.25

