RESULTS

Harwood alpine racers pose for a photo while training at Mad River Glen in Fayston. From left are Aliza Jernigan, Gretchen Kogut, Anda Gulley and Siena Mazer.

 Provided by Eric Friedman

ALPINE SKI RESULTS

AT BURKE MT.

GIRLS GIANT SLALOM RESULTS

1. Oliva Zubarik, CVU, 1:15.15 2. Gretchen Kogut, Harwood, 1:19.17 3. Maggie Anderson, St. J, 1:19.47 4. Alisha Socia, Ind., 1:20.52 5. Tela Haskell, Harwood, 1:20.86 6. Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 1:20.94 7. Keating Maurer, St. J, 1:21.96 8. Riley Miller, LI, 1:22.26 9. Ella Lisle, CVU, 1:22.76 10. Kate Haraldsen, Harwood, 1:25.23 11. Ellie Ramirez-Richer, CVU, 1:25.34 12. Annika Socia, Ind., 1:25.35 13. Ruby Rolfe, St. J, 1:25.67 14. Gaia Lenoz, MMU, 1:27.5 15. Alanya Morelli, Harwood, 1:27.89 16. Rubi Murphy, Harwood, 1:28.14 17. Natalie Malmgren, MMU, 1:29.93 18. Cassidy Berry, Harwood, 1:30.04 19. Ava Bartlett, CVU, 1:30.74 20. Emma Schedleur, SB, 1:30.83 21. Katherine Hankes, 1:30.83 22. Abby Fillion, LI, 1:31 23. Madigan Maurer, St. J, 1:32 24. Trinity Nye, CVU, 1:32.26 25. Annabella Bond, 1:33.52 26. Marlie Cartwright, CVU, 1:33.87 27. Ally Cady, SB, 1:34.19 28. Genevieve Hatch, St. J, 1:35.11 29. Anna Kornis, LI, 1:35.12 30. Kay Connor, St. J, 1:36.32 31. Annika Mahoney, MMU, 1:37.71 32. Sofia Cross, CVU, 1:37.91 33. Lily Gouse, MMU, 1:38.95 34. Phoebe Henderson, CVU, 1:39.02 35. Julia Chadderdon, St. J, 1:39.87 36. Addey Lilley, Harwood, 1:41.27 37. Brooke Downing, Harwood, 1:43.82 38. Adaline Krull, MMU, 1:54.4 39. Lilla Fitzpatrick, MMU, 1:56.5 40. Lucy Cabrera, MMU, 2:02.14

BOYS GIANT SLALOM RESULTS

1. Rex Jewell, SB, 1:14.19 2. Curtis Wheeler, 1:14.34 3. Tommy Zschau, St. J, 1:14.42 4. Ethan Lisle, CVU, 1:16.14 5. Cody Van Dine, St. J, 1:16.8 6. Cameron Clarke, St. J, 1:17.9 7. Wyatt Knauss, St. J, 1:18.08 8. George Huffman, SB, 1:18.23 9. Ebbe Longstreth, MMU, 1:18.35 10. Harper Oullette, LI, 1:18.7 11. Ulrick Meyer, CVU, 1:18.75 12. Cyrus Goetze, MMU, 1:19.35 13. Forster Goodrich, St. J, 1:19.46 14. Kyle Marvin, CVU, 1:19.79 15. Caleb Nye, CVU, 1:19.92 16. Sean Boyer, SB, 1:20.26 17. Drew Strobeck, CVU, 1:20.97 18. Sawyer Hood, SB, 1:21.07 19. Edwin Stephenson, St. J, 1:21.56 20. Justin Shafritz, SB, 1:22.51 21. Eric Dessureau, Harwood, 1:23.4 22. Will Kimber, St. J, 1:25.11 23. Lucas Wilcox, Harwood, 1:25.92 24. Mason Davis, St. J, 1:25.93 25. Roffee Loosigian, St. J, 1:26.58 26. Gus Yerkes, St. J, 1:28.29 27. Ryan O’Neil, MMU, 1:31.65 28. Lucas Downer, St. J, 1:31.82 29. Keely Oullette, LI, 1:32.76 30. Elias Tussie, St. J, 1:34.05 31. Cameron Dwyer, St. J, 1:35.54 32. Patrick Sweeney, SB, 1:39.96 33. Charles Rixon, MMU, 1:41.62 34. Ivan Garzatijerina, St. J, 1:46.58 35. Oden Palmer, St. J, 1:46.9 36. Isaiah Robins, St. J, 1:47.4 37. Owen Robins, St. J, 1:47.7 38. Christian Adames, St. J, 1:59.64 39. Wyatt Reed, LI, 2:14.18

