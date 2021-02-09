ALPINE SKI RESULTS
AT BURKE MT.
GIRLS GIANT SLALOM RESULTS
1. Oliva Zubarik, CVU, 1:15.15 2. Gretchen Kogut, Harwood, 1:19.17 3. Maggie Anderson, St. J, 1:19.47 4. Alisha Socia, Ind., 1:20.52 5. Tela Haskell, Harwood, 1:20.86 6. Cara Gagliardi, MMU, 1:20.94 7. Keating Maurer, St. J, 1:21.96 8. Riley Miller, LI, 1:22.26 9. Ella Lisle, CVU, 1:22.76 10. Kate Haraldsen, Harwood, 1:25.23 11. Ellie Ramirez-Richer, CVU, 1:25.34 12. Annika Socia, Ind., 1:25.35 13. Ruby Rolfe, St. J, 1:25.67 14. Gaia Lenoz, MMU, 1:27.5 15. Alanya Morelli, Harwood, 1:27.89 16. Rubi Murphy, Harwood, 1:28.14 17. Natalie Malmgren, MMU, 1:29.93 18. Cassidy Berry, Harwood, 1:30.04 19. Ava Bartlett, CVU, 1:30.74 20. Emma Schedleur, SB, 1:30.83 21. Katherine Hankes, 1:30.83 22. Abby Fillion, LI, 1:31 23. Madigan Maurer, St. J, 1:32 24. Trinity Nye, CVU, 1:32.26 25. Annabella Bond, 1:33.52 26. Marlie Cartwright, CVU, 1:33.87 27. Ally Cady, SB, 1:34.19 28. Genevieve Hatch, St. J, 1:35.11 29. Anna Kornis, LI, 1:35.12 30. Kay Connor, St. J, 1:36.32 31. Annika Mahoney, MMU, 1:37.71 32. Sofia Cross, CVU, 1:37.91 33. Lily Gouse, MMU, 1:38.95 34. Phoebe Henderson, CVU, 1:39.02 35. Julia Chadderdon, St. J, 1:39.87 36. Addey Lilley, Harwood, 1:41.27 37. Brooke Downing, Harwood, 1:43.82 38. Adaline Krull, MMU, 1:54.4 39. Lilla Fitzpatrick, MMU, 1:56.5 40. Lucy Cabrera, MMU, 2:02.14
BOYS GIANT SLALOM RESULTS
