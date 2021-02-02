Alpine ski giant slalom results Feb 2, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Starksboro skier Robby Kelley competes during a giant slalom race several years ago. Provided Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MEN'S APLINE SKIGIANT SLALOM RESULTSFEB. 2, 2021 AT SUGARBUSHPlace, Name, Time1. Simen Strand, 1:59.662. Gray Flanagan, 2:00.043. William Trudeau, 2:00.484. Justin Bigatel, 2:00.565. Axel Bailey, 2:00.66. Jack Despres, 2:00.687. Sebastian Segre, 2:00.828. Mackenzie Wood, 2:00.849. Preston O'Brien, 2:01.0210. Thomas Hoffman, 2:01.1611. John Daniel Profitt, 2:01.2811. Lorenzo Mencaccini, 2:01.2811. Cole Palchak, 2:01.2815. Paul Rechberger, 2:01.316. Paul Ferri, 2:01.4817. Michel Macedo, 2:01.8818. Gerrit Kursh, 2:01.9619. Calum Langmuir, 2:01.9620. Nevin Vilandrie, 2:01.9921. Charlie Lang, 2:02.0422. Patrick Couglin, 2:02.1823. Aidan Robin, 2:02.2424. Conrad Sastre, 2:02.3725. Benjamin Throm, 2:02.5926. Chauncey Morgan, 2:02.6227. Theodore Kim, 2:02.828. Robert Gillis, 2:02.8829. Kay Holscher, 2:03.0130. Robby Kelley, 2:03.0331. Harrison Digangi, 2:03.1132. Matthew Price, 2:03.5533. Nick Calcagni, 2:03.8734. Tanner Graves, 2:03.9134. Nicolas Richeda, 2:03.9136. Jack Shea, 2:03.9237. Bobby Stevinish, 2:04.1838. Dominic Shackleton, 2:04.438. Manuel Horwitz, 2:04.440. Evan Cook, 2:04.9141. Marat Washburn, 2:04.9642. Max Bellino, 2:05.1943. Calvin May, 2:05.5144. Peter Laino, 2:05.5845. Erik Holm, 2:05.7446. Morgan Apple, 2:05.9147. Arnau Calvo Santos, 2:06.1148. Oscar Preisler, 2:06.5549. Georgie Honeybone, 2:06.4950. Johan Holtenman, 2:06.5751. James Gatcliffe, 2:06.7752. Ian Woolson, 2:06.953. Pedro Holscher, 2:06.9154. Gavin Dewey, 2:07.255. Samuel McDermott, 2:07.4956. Antoine Marc, 2:07.6357. Aidan Nella, 2:07.758. Jackson Musial, 2:07.8659. Nikolaus Huber, 2:07.9160. Brett Haber, 2:08.05 61. Christopher Kerven, 2:08.1362. Yuto Takai, 2:08.1263. Hugo Brisebois, 2:08.4164. Patrick Bryon, 2:08.4865. Drew Visnic, 2:08.5666. Ryan Bianchi, 2:08.7967. William Kallman, 2:08.8768. Musashi Eto, 2:09.6169. William Patton, 2:09.8970. Jake Jacobi, 2:10.5271. Michael Puchkov, 2:01.7172. Timothy Golden, 2:10.9373. John Kelleher, 2:11.1573. Chase Muller, 2:11.1575. Aaron Martin, 2:11.2976. Vitus Hanghoej, 2:11.4577. Reid Rachwal, 2:11.4678. Lawton Jones, 2:11.5679. Christian Meyer, 2:1380. Nathan Kessler, 2:13.7981. Tucker Schultz, 2:16.15GIRLS VERMONT CUPGIANT SLALOM RESULTSAT SMUGGLERS' NOTCHJAN. 31, 2021Place, Name, Time1. Haven Loring, 1:52.662. Shelby Graves, 1:53.323. Mackenzie Arnott, 1:53:564. Brienna Weston, 1:53.75. Henriette Borgia, 1:53.976. Merina Visnic, 1:54.337. Lucy Curtis, 1:55.598. Emmy Foote, 1:56.869. Kate Levy, 1:56.9710. Molly Friedman, 1:57.811. Beatrice May, 1:57.9312. Mackenzie Leach, 1:58.513. Annika Hunt, 1:59.2614. Maggie Carluccio, 1:59.6415. Clare Willard, 1:59.9116. Caroline Johnson, 2:00.3417. Ellie Stram, 2:00.5418. Megan Bianchi, 2:00.5919. Lila Sweetland, 2:00.7620. Anika Wagner, 2:00.921. Miriam Maculova, 2:01.822. Sophie Davis, 2:02.2823. Meagan Boyer, 2:02.4724. Sophia Reinfeld, 2:03.1525. Isobel Lovell, 2:03.926. Samantha Mecane, 2:04.9727. Reilly Shea, 2:05.3728. Eileen Moon, 2:05.5729. Kendall MacLeod, 2:07.1430. Emily Gray, 2:07.3831. Jillian Ludl, 2:07.8732. Mary Martin, 2:09.733. Alexandra Hermsdorf, 2:10.3134. Kate Kogut, 2:10.6235. Ila Campbell, 2:12.5636. Madelyn Wickless, 2:13.0937. Lenci Bogdan, 2:14.4338. Lily Caputo, 2:18.54 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
