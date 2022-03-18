Eric Berry and Johnny Allen have broadcast numerous events through the years including many of the St. Johnsbury-Lyndon high school football games, a longstanding Northeast Kingdom rivalry that began in 1894.
There are plenty of highlights during their career including launching the Northeast Sports Network as founding members in 2008.
Berry hopes the highlight of all highlights is yet to come. That would be to broadcast a game again with Allen who is battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia.
Allen will be honored as the recipient of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Media Award on Sunday at the Senior All-Star Games at CVU in Hinesburg.
He is at Dartmouth Medical Center and Ben Sackett, who will be producing the Senior Games event for NSN will pick up the award for Allen.
Berry will be in Las Vegas on vacation and Ken Wells be handling the broadcast chores for NSN.
Prior to founding NSN, Allen and Berry broadcast all kinds of high school games on the radio — football, soccer, field hockey, basketball, baseball and softball. They also combined efforts for talk shows.
But they have not been able to broadcast together for a few years.
“Johnny has been through hell,” Berry said.
“He had a bone marrow transplant and we are hoping it works out.
“He has fought through everything. He is a stubborn, tough guy.”
The Allen-Berry duo has broadcast so many games through 27 years but they clicked from the first one.
“We had that rapport right away,” Berry said.
“It has been a lot of fun. We have had those Orsillo-Remy moments where we were laughing so hard we couldn’t even broadcast.”
Allen graduated from the now defunct Concord High School in the Northeast Kingdom and has lived in the Lyndonville-St. Johnsbury area since shortly after graduation in 1978.
“We have known each other for about 40 years,” Berry said. “He is more like a brother to me than a friend.”
Berry has been awed by the outpouring of love for his “brother” since he was stricken by the disease.
“Everyone in the Northeast Kingdom loves Johnny. They all love him. Everywhere I go, people ask, ‘How’s Johnny doing.?” Berry said. “The fund-raising has been tremendous.”
You can be certain that when the VBCA’s Media Award is announced Sunday in Hinesburg, the ovation for the beloved Allen will be thunderous.
“I hope he will be able to hear it all the way over at Dartmouth,” Berry said.
