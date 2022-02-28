As the calendar turns to March, so does the focus of boys basketball teams across the state.
Vermont high school boys basketball playoffs begin this week and the dream of eventually cutting down the nets after being crowned a state champion still lives in most teams’ minds.
Some will have a harder road than others, but anything can happen this time of year.
Just two years ago, Thetford Academy took its No. 7 seed in Division III and rattled off three wins over higher-seeded opponents to a state championship.
Thirteen years before that, it was the Panthers on the other side of a Cinderella story, when South Royalton came into the playoffs with a losing record and the No. 12 seed, before earning four straight wins, three of which by one possession, to be crowned D-III state champion.
More often than not, chalk will hold in playoff brackets and the best of the best in the regular season will battle it out for supremacy.
But something this time of year provides is hope. Records are thrown out the window and all eyes are on Patrick Gymnasium and Barre Auditorium.
Who will hold those coveted spots on the biggest stage? We’ll soon find out.
DIVISION IFavorites: The favorite has to be No. 1 seed St. Johnsbury, who holds two wins apiece over Rice and Rutland and split with CVU. The Green Knights, Raiders and Redhawks can also be thrown into this category, but have haven’t been as consistent as the Hilltoppers.
Dark Horse: No. 9 Mount Mansfield is a team that was winless halfway through the season, but went 8-2 down the stretch. Many of their early losses were competitive too. No. 7 South Burlington was in the D-I finals last year and can’t be counted out either.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 9 Mount Mansfield and No. 8 Brattleboro were teams that both got better as season went on. An 8 vs. 9 matchup always brings intrigue and this fits that bill.
History Book: Rice has won the last two D-I titles and its forerunner Cathedral High won the first D-I championship in 1922, a 28-24 triumph over Hardwick.
Fun Fact: The Division I semifinals have included at least one of St. Johnsbury, Rice, CVU and Rutland in every year since 2011.
DIVISION II
Favorites: No. 2 Montpelier a clear favorite in Division II. The Solons have been to the last two state title games and are the defending champions. The only blemish on their record is a loss to Rice. No. 1 North Country and No. 3 Spaulding could also be considered favorites, but might be a peg below Montpelier.
Dark Horse: The Rutland County duo of No. 4 Fair Haven and No. 5 Mount St. Joseph could give the top seeds problems. The Slaters have one of the best guards in the state in Sawyer Ramey and some great pieces around him. MSJ similarly has a standout point guard in Andre Prunty and has size in spades.
Best First-Round Matchup: The game between No. 7 Mount Abraham and No. 10 Milton could be interesting. The teams met most recently on Feb. 12, where the Eagles inched out a one-point win. Both teams came on very strong in the late going of the regular season.
History Book: A Rutland County team has made it to the Division II semifinals every year since 2014.
Fun Fact: Spaulding has never made a trip to Barre Auditorium as a Division II club, but played a few D-I finals at the The Aud in the 1950s, the first one a 48-46 win against MSJ in 1950.
DIVISION III
Favorites: No. 1 Winooski lost in the final game of the regular season, but had won 11 straight before that. No. 2 Hazen was a little up and down in the second half of the regular season, but started hotter than any team in D-III. No. 3 Williamstown always seems to be in Barre this time of year.
Dark Horse: No. 6 Enosburg played very well down the stretch, winning four of its last five. No. 8 Green Mountain is the defending D-III champion and seems to be full strength at the right time.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 7 Northfield against No. 10 Windsor could a lot of fun. The Marauders won 10 of 12 to finish the regular season and the Yellow Jackets have an athletic club that gave higher division opponents fits during the season.
History Book: The last time top-seeded Winooski made it to Barre Auditorium was 2011. That year, the Spartans beat Thetford 49-43 to win the D-III title.
Fun Fact: Now-defunct Black River made it to the Division III state title game in 2001 as a No. 15 seed, going 5-15 in the regular season.
DIVISION IV
Favorite: There are two clear favorites in the D-IV field, No. 1 Rivendell and No. 2 Long Trail. The Raptors are the lone boys basketball team in the state with an undefeated record. The Mountain Lions have just one loss and balanced offense that few can match up with in the division.
Dark Horse: No. 8 Proctor is normally in the position to be a favorite in the D-IV tournament, but this year is a bit different. The Phantoms faced more adversity then they’ve have in years, but seem to be at full strength and playing their best basketball at the right time.
Best First-Round Matchup: No. 7 Arlington against No. 10 Richford doesn’t look like a good game peeking at their regular season records, but a deeper examination shows how many close games the Falcons had against elite opponents. They also won three of four heading into the playoffs.
History Book: This is the first time that Rivendell will be the top seed in a state basketball tournament since joining the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Fun Fact: No. 12 seed Grace Christian School will be making its debut in the Division IV tournament.
