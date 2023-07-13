WORCESTER, MA — After leading Peoples Academy to its third straight baseball crown last month, Ben Alekson rose to the occasion again Wednesday for the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Stowe native retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced, recording 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings. The Lake Monsters offense racked 11 hits and took advantage of eight walks for a 13-1 victory over the Worcester Braveheaders in a seven-inning contest at Fitton Field.
Alekson, who will compete at the collegiate level for Fairfield University, registered at least one strikeout in each of his five innings. He struck out the side in the third along after fanning two batters in the second, fourth and fifth innings. The only batters who reached base against Alekson capitalized on a two-out double in first frame and a one-out infield single in fifth. Alekson struck out the final two batters to cap an impressive performance.
Vermont got on the scoreboard in the second on RBI singles from Kyle McCausland and Jack Winnay. Francis Ferguson added a one-run single in a two-run third inning for a 4-0 advantage.
The Lake Monsters sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, with the first six reaching safely on a walk, four straight singles and another walk for a 7-0 lead. Vermont added three more runs in the inning, thanks to an error, a Kyle Lodise sacrifice fly and a Jake Gaudreau bases-loaded hit by pitch.
After a Vermont unearned run in sixth, Worcester tallied its only run in the bottom of the inning on a double and a single. The Lake Monsters added two more runs in top of seventh on one-run singles from Callen Fang and Gaudreau.
The Bravehearts opened the bottom of seventh with a single, but Sean Gamble induced a 6-4-3 double play and a flyout to end the game. Ferguson wound up going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Fang was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Ferguson is the FCBL leader in ERA (2.34) and the fourth-ranked pitcher in strikeouts (34). He reached base safely in all five plate appearances Wednesday and is now 8-for-19 (421) at the plate this year. Fang has also been solid on the mound, recording five saves and a 0.54 ERA in 14 relief appearances.
Lodise was only Vermont starter without a base hit, but finished with he reached base three times on walks and scored three runs. The win moves Vermont (27-14) one game behind Worcester (28-13) in the battle for first place in the FCBL. Wednesday marked Vermont's fifth 10-run “mercy-rule” victory of season. The Lake Monsters are 14-1 all-time in games decided by the 10-run rule. The victory over Worcester was the ninth time the Lake Monsters have scored in double figures this season and the third time the team put up 13 runs.
Prior to Wednesday's game, three former Vermont players were were selected in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft. Pitchers Chris Clark and Zach Fogel and outfielder Tommy Hawke were all picked by MLB teams during the big event in Seattle.
Clark was taken in the fifth round (147th pick overall) by the Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander out of Harvard University was 4-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 22-plus innings for the Lake Monsters during the regular season. He struck out the final batter to clinch the 2021 Futures League Championship.
Hawke was a sixth-round pick (188th overall) by the Cleveland Guardians. A member of the 2023 College World Series participant Wake Forest University, Hawke hit .306 (34-for-111) with 25 runs, two homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games for the Lake Monsters last season.
Fogell was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 18th round (538th overall) after going 8-0 with one save and 1.89 ERA in 36 relief appearances for the University of Connecticut this spring. The left-hander limited to a pair of games for Vermont last season due to injury.
The e Lake Monsters have now had four players taken in MLB drafts over the last three years. U-32 graduate Owen Kellington was taken in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2021 draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates and is currently 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA (31 walks, 52 strikeouts, 45-plus innings) for the Bradenton Marauders in the Florida State League.