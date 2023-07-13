WORCESTER, MA — After leading Peoples Academy to its third straight baseball crown last month, Ben Alekson rose to the occasion again Wednesday for the Vermont Lake Monsters.
The Stowe native retired 15 of the 17 batters he faced, recording 10 strikeouts over five scoreless innings. The Lake Monsters offense racked 11 hits and took advantage of eight walks for a 13-1 victory over the Worcester Braveheaders in a seven-inning contest at Fitton Field.
Alekson, who will compete at the collegiate level for Fairfield University, registered at least one strikeout in each of his five innings. He struck out the side in the third along after fanning two batters in the second, fourth and fifth innings. The only batters who reached base against Alekson capitalized on a two-out double in first frame and a one-out infield single in fifth. Alekson struck out the final two batters to cap an impressive performance.
Vermont got on the scoreboard in the second on RBI singles from Kyle McCausland and Jack Winnay. Francis Ferguson added a one-run single in a two-run third inning for a 4-0 advantage.
The Lake Monsters sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth inning, with the first six reaching safely on a walk, four straight singles and another walk for a 7-0 lead. Vermont added three more runs in the inning, thanks to an error, a Kyle Lodise sacrifice fly and a Jake Gaudreau bases-loaded hit by pitch.
After a Vermont unearned run in sixth, Worcester tallied its only run in the bottom of the inning on a double and a single. The Lake Monsters added two more runs in top of seventh on one-run singles from Callen Fang and Gaudreau.
The Bravehearts opened the bottom of seventh with a single, but Sean Gamble induced a 6-4-3 double play and a flyout to end the game. Ferguson wound up going 2-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Fang was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
Ferguson is the FCBL leader in ERA (2.34) and the fourth-ranked pitcher in strikeouts (34). He reached base safely in all five plate appearances Wednesday and is now 8-for-19 (421) at the plate this year. Fang has also been