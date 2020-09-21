NORTHFIELD – Norwich University equipment manager Scott Mullen recently announced that 2010 NU graduate Matt Albury has been named the assistant equipment manager.
Albury returns to Norwich for his second stint as a member of the athletic department after previously serving as the athletic communications intern from 2010 to 2012.
"I am excited for the opportunity to return to my alma mater and to continue to follow my passion for athletic equipment management," Albury said. "I look forward to working with the athletic staff, coaches, student-athletes and the Norwich community at large."
Albury spent time as a work-study student and student assistant in the equipment room and the athletic communications office while he was pursuing his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice with a minor in English.
"It means a great deal to have Matt on staff both personally and professionally," Mullen said. "I have had the pleasure of knowing Matt since high school when he worked preseason for me. …I look forward to seeing Matt grow as an equipment manager."
Albury also handled equipment issues while serving as an assistant padded flag football coach for Barre Youth Sports Association. He also served as an assistant coach and equipment manager for the U-32 boys ice hockey team during the 2018-19 season.
Albury has worked multiple fall preseason camps at Norwich since graduating, including the last several seasons. He volunteered on the sideline during home games and padded practices while assisting the head equipment manager.
This past year, Albury interned in the Norwich equipment room with Mullen and recently retired Brent Maxfield. Albury is a member of the Athletic Equipment Managers Association and is actively pursuing certification.
