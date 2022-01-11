Ryan Mulder played for the Nepean Raiders for two years as a goalie in Central Canada Hockey League. Then, he spent four years rewriting the program record book at Castleton University.
He enjoyed his Castleton experience enough that he recommended to a later Nepean goalie Kyle Alaverdy that he make a visit to the Castleton campus.
Alaverdy did and now he is a senior goaltender for the Spartans with no regrets.
He did have one snafu that Mulder never had to contend with.
Alaverdy flew home to Newfoundland for the recent holiday break, bringing his hockey gear along so he could stay sharp during the break in the schedule.
When he went to the Montreal airport from a direct flight on the way home, Air Canada had lost his hockey equipment.
He came back to the United States without his pads and received no help from the airline in an attempt to recovering it.
“I talked to about four people. None of them spoke very good English,” Alaverdy said.
He put out a message on Twitter and the response was gratifying. The message sped throughout the hockey world with the hashtag “Goalie’s Lives Matter.”
“I heard from celebrities and AHL goalies,” he said of people offering equipment.
“The problem is with hockey goalie pads, it is hard to find a fit,” Alaverdy said.
“And I have weird feet. I need custom skates.”
He learned that the gear was finally found and shipped via FedEx to him.
He finally received his gear on Monday night.
It was reminiscent of the saga of Carl “Boomer” Nott, the late Hartford High School football player. Nott, a 400-pound lineman, had a head too large for any helmet.
There was a nationwide search while Nott missed the season opener against Brattleboro and subsequent games.
Finally, a helmet was procured.
Like Nott, Alaverdy did miss games until his equipment was recovered.
