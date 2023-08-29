AKRON, Ohio – A 61st-minute goal by Dyson Clapier was the difference as the No. 12 University of Vermont suffered a 1-0 loss to No. 22 Akron on Monday night in front of 1,618 fans at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Redshirt freshman goalie Seth Wilson recorded five saves for the Zips (2-0). UVM (1-1) finished the night with a 14-9 advantage in shots, directing five on goal. Ten of Vermont’s shots were in the second frame.
Yaniv Bazini and Nick Lockermann led UVM’s shot tally with three shots each. Bazini had a team-high two shots on goal. Keeper Owen Jack recorded one save for the Catamounts, who limited Akron to a pair of shots on goal.
“The game didn’t go the way we thought it would,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “That being said, it was great to see Sebastian Gebhart, Andrew Millar and Jeremy Tsang step up when we had to make changes. Congrats to Akron on the win.”
The Catamounts and Zips played a tight, defensive-minded first half that ended with shots tied at 4-4. Bazini created Vermont’s best chance of the opening frame in the 30th minute when he fired a shot after a volley that forced Wilson to dive to his left for the save.
Akron quickly countered and nearly took the lead in the 32nd minute when Jason Shokalook’s shot from outside the 18-yard box clanked off the left post. The two squads entered the break locked in a scoreless stalemate.
The Zips registered the first three shots of the second half, but they were all blocked by the UVM defense. Clapier eventually broke through for Akron, notching the game’s only goal. He unleashed a shot from just outside the left post after receiving a cross by Malik Henry.
Shokalook almost doubled the lead in the 75th minute with a dangerous shot that missed left of the Vermont goal. The Catamounts pushed for the equalizer, outshooting the Zips 6-0 in the final 15 minutes. A through ball found a wide-open Carter Johnson inside the 18-yard box, but his header flew wide of the target. The graduate student was also ruled offside on the play. Vermont had three corner kicks in the final minute but was unable to knock in the tying goal.
Vermont returns to action on Friday when it hosts No. 20 Cornell at Virtue Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will broadcast live on ESPN+. Prior to the match, fans are invited to attend the annual Pep Rally at 5 p.m.
There will be free food, lawn games, giveaways, live music and special performances. Akron will travel to play Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday.