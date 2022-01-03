Sunday night, I came across a post on Facebook from Manchester's Dick Long: "43 days til pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Fort Myers. I hope and pray they do."
Here, it is a bitter cold Monday and we can't even be sure of spring training to warm us up. A possible work stoppage intercepts those warms thoughts and we are left with uncertainty.
Then, it got worse. I arrive at the office on Monday morning and the big game I was so looking forward to is a casualty of these COVID times.
West Rutland's visit to Proctor's Almo Buggiani Gym on Monday night was one of those "games of the year."
Gone.
Then, there was another postponed and another followed by another until we were left with almost no games for Monday night.
Geez, the world's on hold.
I can't begin to imagine being a senior athlete and going through this ordeal.
As of Monday, at U-32, there are no spectators allowed at all at events hosted by the school.
A letter addressed to U-32 students, families and caregivers read:
The Washington Central Leadership Team met this afternoon to discuss the current guidelines, practices, and procedures concerning Covid. This conversation was initiated due to the rapid rise in cases and positivity rate throughout Vermont, and it included co-curricular opportunities such as athletics and other activities.
Knowing how important co-curricular participation is to the physical and emotional health of our student body, it has been decided, effective immediately, to pause our allowance for spectatorship at U-32 athletic and activities events. We fully understand how important this is to everyone in our community and the impact it will personally have on many, but given our current status, it would be irresponsible for us to be dismissive of the added risk of having spectators attend such events.
Please know that we will continue to live-stream our JV/V Basketball and Varsity Hockey games with CVT Sports (www.cvtsport.net) and we will add live-streaming for our MS games through our U-32 Facebook Page.
We hope that this will be a temporary adjustment and that this mitigation will add to our continued ability to offer such programming to our students.
We will review this change regularly, and when we are able to bring fans back to our events, we will communicate that to our community as soon as possible.
Your support in keeping our students safe and healthy so they can continue to participate is appreciated.
The fall sports season was really good. We made it all the way to the end.
I guess indoor sports and holiday parties is not a great combination.
It's easy to get down with all the uncertainty surrounding us. We appreciate the way it was when you could go to sleep looking forward to a game that you knew would be played the next day.
That is something we will never again take for granted.
Think about what a nightmarish season this is for the assigner of officials. Or for athletic directors trying to find common dates with one another as the calendar shrinks.
The job of assigning officials around here belongs to Brattleboro's Jeff Houle.
"It's a little hectic trying to stay on top of it," Houle said.
Houle points out that you can't simply stack the team's games on top of one another.
"Kids can only play so many games in a week and coaches want a practice in between games," Houle said.
"It can be hard finding a common date for both teams."
Another thing that is problematic in all of this, Houle pointed out, is that when COVID hits a team, it usually sidelines the team for not just one game, but frequently two.
But let's try to be positive. Uh no, that's a bad word right now. Let's try to be optimistic.
There are a lot of great story lines in front of us and I believe they will have a chance to develop. The games are being POSTPONED not CANCELED.
When we get further out from the holiday season, the postponements will become fewer and fewer. That's the hope.
We still have goals. Patrick Gym and Barre Auditorium remain destinations.
Here's a New Year's wish that the gyms, rinks, mats, bowling houses, Nordic trails and mountains remain active right through the end of the winter sports season.
I realize that there is a bigger picture. There are more alarming facets of COVID than nixed sporting events. ICU numbers and deaths are far more important.
I work in the toy factory of the newspaper and right now I am only talking about the repercussions of the virus in our little world.
I happen to like the toy factory and the graver the situation, sports becomes that much more important as an outlet.
COLLEGES NOT IMMUNE
It's not just the high schools that are having their season interrupted by the virus. Colleges are not immune.
Former Castleton University Hall of Fame athlete and Green Mountain College coach Matt Dempsey has his United States Merchant Marine Academy women's basketball team off to an 8-2 start.
Then, the Mariners were derailed by the virus as it postponed Tuesday night's home game against Purchase.
Dempsey's team swings back into action on Thursday with a game against St. Joseph's-Long Island.
Dempsey sent along congratulations to Fair Haven Union High boys varsity basketball coach Bob Prenevost for reaching the 500-victory milestone.
Dempsey has more than 400 wins in the bank in college coaching.
The Castleton University basketball teams got to play their Little East Conference games on Monday but the Keene State hoop squads have already had their Little East games against UMass Dartmouth on Wednesday postponed.
Rutland's Rylee Burgess is having a productive season for the 4-6 Keene State women's team, averaging 8.3 points per game to go with 4.7 rebounds a contest.
