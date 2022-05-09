2022 Adamant Half Marathon

and Relay Results

May 08, 2022

Adamant, VT

1 George Aiken 1:25:36
2 Owen Rachampbell 1:27:35
3 Mike Grady 1:31:25
4 Eric Darling 1:34:07
5 Amanda Watters 1:36:22
6 Brad Johnson 1:38:54
7 Emily Levan 1:40:13
8 Elizabeth Markison 1:41:17
9 Sarah Pribram 1:43:11
10 Tori Comer 1:44:27
11 Peter & Quin Pomerantz 1:44:41
12 Aubrey Senterfitt 1:44:50
13 Sierra Hargrave 1:44:51
14 Marian Wolz & Malory S. 1:46:30
15 Peter Luyckx 1:48:30
16 Daniel Scheidt 1:49:09
17 Michael Travis & Ambiana G. 1:49:23
18 Hannah Geick 1:50:19
19 Salvador Acosta 1:50:55
20 Anna Milkowski 1:51:14
21 John Noonan 1:51:54
22 Tim Noonan 1:52:03
23 Kelly Hadiaris 1:53:46
24 Nora Varhue 1:55:02
25 Maggie Plante 1:56:56
26 Katie Robinson 1:58:04
27 Emily Wilmers 1:58:11
28 Tara Cariano 1:58:32
29 Leigh Sampson 1:59:12
30 Dodge Bingham 2:02:12
31 Jeremy Adams 2:02:17
32 John Hackney 2:02:27
33 Nina Aitken 2:02:59
34 Nick Lamson 2:02:59
35 Emery Mattheis 2:03:00
36 Alison Peters 2:03:20
37 Colleen Kutin & Jess 2:04:37
38 Kyle Zeh 2:05:04
39 Richard & Anna Peters 2:05:47
40 Shannon Salembier 2:06:15
41 Manuel Sainz 2:08:10
42 Ann Bushey 2:09:21
43 Timothy Lamson 2:09:21
44 Lauren Cater 2:11:28
45 Al Hermsen 2:12:02
46 Tim Rothfuss 2:13:40
47 Emma Sauerwein 2:13:43
48 Kristen Brownlow 2:14:14
49 Darrel Lasell 2:14:30
50 Dot Helling 2:14:31
51 Ali Lopez 2:17:30
52 Hannah Vickery 2:19:36
53 Joseph Merrill & Katie H. 2:19:49
54 Jeff Marquis 2:22:55
55 Julie Williamson 2:26:01
56 Spencer Newman & Dan Conant 2:28:09
57 Carl Etnier 2:30:49
58 Phyllis Tillinghast 2:33:30
59 Saybra Varisano 2:34:34
60 Cille Meberg 2:42:01
61 John Goldrosen 2:50:04
62 Alexandra Hilliard 3:21:14
63 Cindy White 3:55:08
64 Rob White 3:55:08

