2021 Adamant Half Marathon and Relay
May 8, 2021
Place Name Age S City Time
Half-Marathon Results
1 Stephen Larock 30 M Waterbury 1:23:50 2 Kasie Enman 41 F Huntington 1:24:26 3 Oliver Mednick 30 M Waitsfield 1:25:00 4 Jack Fannon 20 M Adamant 1:30:47 5 Matt Czaplinski 54 M Northampton, MA 1:31:28 6 Todd Sears 59 M Montpelier 1:32:46 7 Gabriel McGann 44 M Huntington 1:32:56 8 Jason Mazurowski 33 M Waterbury 1:35:50 9 Beckett Markosian 19 M Montpelier 1:36:05 10 Megan Valentine 42 F Jericho 1:36:10 11 Andrew McCormick 35 M Jeffersonville 1:38:39 12 Craig Manning 45 M Norwich 1:40:36 13 Courtney Kutler 44 F South Burligton 1:42:49 14 Salvador Acosta 49 M Montpelier 1:42:57 15 Becca Waldo 32 F Waterbury 1:43:18 16 Norm Larson 65 M Burlington 1:44:03 17 Kari Bradley 53 M Calais 1:44:14 18 Alice McCormick 36 F Jeffersonville 1:45:43 19 Eric Cooney 45 M Milford, MA1:46:45 20 Tim Noonan 64 M Montpelier 1:51:19 21 Paul Hines 46 M Burlington 1:52:12 22 Erin Magoon 42 F Craftsbury 1:52:37 23 Stephen Brown 37 M Montpelier 1:52:42 24 Brian Austin 42 M Washington DC 1:54:14 25 Michelle Risley 35 F Marshfield 1:55:36 26 Mark Howard 58 M Marshfield 1:55:45 27 Christopher Towle 50 M Colchester 1:56:05 28 Natalie Chapell 39 F East Montpelier 1:56:33 29 Sophie Mondale 30 F Vermontville NY 1:58:10 30 Jeffrey Hagstrom 44 M Burlington 1:58:51 31 John Hackney 75 M Montpelier 1:59:50 32 Thomas Hogeboom 69 M Hardwick 1:59:54 33 Samuel Newara 42 M Montpelier 2:00:05 34 Vaida Newara 39 F Montpelier 2:00:16 35 Kelsey Barklund 27 F Hinesburg 2:00:23 36 Theresa Fennell 33 F Calais 2:00:23 37 Meredith Breiland 43 F Milton 2:00:23 38 Jess O’Toole 27 F South Burlington 2:01:20 39 Joseph Merrill 55 M Montpelier 2:01:40 40 Natalie Gentry 43 F Barre 2:01:44 41 Cooper Thompson 29 M New Haven 2:04:59 42 Kate Ripley 26 F Brandon 2:05:43 43 Ann Bushey 63 F Montpelier 2:08:29 44 John Couture 39 M Newport 2:09:55 45 Shannon Couture 28 F Newport 2:09:55 46 Abagael Giles 28 F Burlington 2:11:05 47 Dot Helling 71 F Adamant 2:12:33 48 Brenda Phillips 47 F Arlington MA 2:18:21 49 Rebekah Thomas 47 F Jericho 2:18:22 50 Fred Gillen 57 M Moretown 2:18:23 51 Philippa Owens 33 F Richmond 2:20:56 52 Heather Tomlins 41 F Montpelier 2:20:57 53 Elizabeth McCarth 68 F Hardwick 2:30:02 54 Carl Etnier 58 M Montpelier 2:38:36 55 Laura Ryan 50 F Milton 2:40:42 56 Barry Gould 51 M Milton 2:40:43 57 Hannah Brown 32 F Montpelier 2:53:44
Relay Results
