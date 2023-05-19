BARRE — Although it will be a grueling third event in just two weeks, American-Canadian Tour officials, fans and teams are excited to return to Lee USA Speedway for the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150.
The Granite State seacoast oval has played host to the ACT Tour twenty-eight times since 1987 with some of the most iconic stars taking down wins on the quirky circuit. Last time out in 2021, defending ACT Tour champion D.J. Shaw took down his first ever win in North America’s most historic Late Model tour and looks to add his name to the wins list once again.
With Jimmy Hebert unable to make the trek to Stafford Speedway last week, Shaw has dominantly retaken the point lead after an equally dominant win at the Connecticut 1/2-mile last Friday. After following the leader for the first forty-nine laps, Shaw used a three-wide move with the help of lap traffic to steal the lead at Stafford and never looked back.
Derek Gluchacki, Gabe Brown and Jimmy Renfrew, Jr. have some digging to do to catch the veteran but their solid performances over the first three events have proved that Shaw won’t run away with anything anytime soon.
Speaking of veterans, after winning his heat race and coming home tenth following a mid-race tire issue, eight-time ACT champion Brian Hoar is feeling some kind of way back behind the wheel. With his stellar return last Friday, and considering he’s already a back-to-back New Hampshire Governor’s Cup champion at Lee in 2011 and 2012, Hoar is not out of the question for a top run back home with the American-Canadian Tour.
Although these drivers, and more, are hopeful for the best, Lee USA Speedway is a fickle racetrack. The rough, abrasive asphalt has made crew chiefs scratch their heads for years, whether turning wrenches on Street Stocks, Modifieds or in the ACT ranks. Tire wear will no doubt play a hand in Sunday’s New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 which may just be the deciding factor between the veterans and the top rookies that includes Andrew Molleur, Bryan Wall, Jr. and Tanner Woodard.
Along with the top point chasers, former Thompson Speedway champion Brian Tagg, Claremont Motorsports Park champion Ricky Bly and Hudson Speedway champion Cole Littlewood are all joining the fun. Stafford Speedway pilot Michael Bennett is also set to return as is former ACT Rookie of the Year Dylan Payea after a long hiatus away from Tour competition.
The American-Canadian Tour returns to action at the Lee USA Speedway this Sunday for the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150.
The ACT Tour returns to the Granite State coastline oval 2023 season opener complete with Open Pro Stock competition, Black Flagged Podcast Ridge Runners, O’Reilly Auto Parts Six Shooters and MLM Diagnostic Service Pure Stocks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.