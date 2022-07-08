NO. WOODSTOCK, NH — It’s here already, the date circled on every race team’s calendar each and every season, whether they love it or hate it.
It’s time for the all-important Double Points extravaganza of Midseason Championships at White Mountain Motorsports Park. The pressure is on like no-other time so far this season for teams to perform and set themselves up for ultimate victory at season’s end.
Multi-time White Mountain champion Quinny Welch currently leads St. Johnsbury’s Alby Ovitt by a mere eleven points in the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models. Quietly in third place, just 19 points out of the money is West Burke, Vermont’s Jesse Switser.
After competing on the American-Canadian Tour the last few seasons, Switser has returned to a full schedule at White Mountain and may find his first win of the season as the Midseason Champion. After a strong run last Saturday, Jeff Marshall is looking to make it two-in-a-row while Kasey Beattie needs a strong finish after last week’s devastating crash to remain in contention.
After yet another dominating run for Barton, Vermont’s Shane Sicard in the extra distance J.P. Sicard Triple Crown event, he currently leads the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tiger standings as well. 37-points behind is Waterbury Center, Vermont’s Jason Woodard. The defending White Mountain champion needs the double point boost this Saturday to get a run on Sicard for the top spot.
After a strong run in Saturday’s Triple Crown event, don’t count out Tanner Woodard for the win. He was on a rail on his way to second-place and, like his father, could use the double points cushion over his fellow competitors. Top Rookie Kaiden Fisher, Thunder Road transplant Kyle Streeter and Littleton’s Mike Clark will also be jockeying for each and every position come Saturday.
The Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models return after their first event alongside the American-Canadian Tour Spring Green in June. After taking down the inaugural win of the division, White River Junction’s Matt Sonnhalter leads the point standings over Nick Anderson by just three points.
In third sits former North East Mini Stock Tour (NEMST) Champion Desmond Skillings, someone who’ll certainly be up in contention for the win. Another pair to keep an eye on are father/son duo Brett and Dustin Jackson. Both former Strictly Stock Mini champions at White Mountain, they know the asphalt like the back of their hands and are eager to take down the double point Mini Late Model victory on Saturday.
In the biggest shake-up so far this season, sophomore competitor from Pepperal, Massachusetts, Chris Moulton leads the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini points standings over Donnie Baumgardner. After taking his second win as part of the Independence Day Twin 76 special on Saturday, Moulton has shown he’s a powerhouse in 2022 and will look to be the Midseason Champion this time around.
While Moulton, Baumgardner and third-place competitor Tyler Thompson are separated by a mere nine points, Jack Hayes in fourth is 41-points away. The top trio will be the ones to watch, but don’t count out Hayes, or Twin 76 podium pals Jillian Baumgardner and Kirstian Switser on Saturday.
After a week off, the Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars return for Midseason Championships. Three former champions, Jason Wyman, Tommy Smithers and Bobby Brown, make up the top three in points and look to be standing victorious over the other two on Saturday. The non-point Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Trucks also return for the kiddos to get a taste of Midseason Championship glory.
Next up at the White Mountain Motorsports Park are the all-important Midseason Championships on Saturday, July 9th. On hand will be the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis, Wayne’s Market Dwarf Cars and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division for double points. As always Front Gates open at 3 p.m. with Post Time set for 6:00pm.
