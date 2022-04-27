BARRE — Hometown favorites will attempt to prove their mettle against some of the greatest touring drivers in the Northeast during Sunday’s Community Bank N.A. 150.
American-Canadian Tour racers will attempt to claim top honors while competing against weekly regulars at Thunder Road. The ACT standouts will carry their momentum from the Northeast Classic, while many local drivers will make their Late Model debuts for the 2022 season. There is no clear favorite, as only three outsiders have won the event during its 24 editions.
Jean-Paul Cyr prevailed twice in the early-season race, winning in 2004 and 2006 to set the tone for his third and fifth ACT championships. Barre driver Nick Sweet was the first driver to complete all 150 laps in 2016 and went on to win the ACT crown the same year.
The popular event has also feature many dark horse winners. In 2000, Tracie Bellerose broke out to claim her first ACT victory in the race’s second edition. The victory helped boost her team’s confidence before capturing the track championship that same year. Ken Dufour also recorded his first ACT win the following year. The event also served as a springboard for Scott Payea in 2007, Sweet in 2010, Brad Babb in 2015, Jason Corliss in 2018 and Brooks Clark in 2021.
“Winning any race at Thunder Road is a big deal,” Clark said. “But winning an ACT race there means you’ve not only beat the best weekly racers in the Northeast, but also some of the best tour racers in the region. Winning the Community Bank 150 last year was not only a dream come true but a huge confidence boost to start the season. Sweeping the ACT races at Thunder Road and etching my name in granite is still surreal to me.”
Fellow Thunder Road regulars include three-time track champion Jason Corliss, 2021 Rookie of the Year Brandon Lanphear, 2021 championship runner-up Christopher Pelkey and multi-time winner Tyler Cahoon.
Williamstown’s Jimmy Hebert is ready for action following a late-race dust-up at New Hampshire Mortor Speedway. ACT title contenders DJ Shaw, Jonathan Bouvrette and Jimmy Renfew Jr. will also battle for the top prize along with Northeast Classic victor Derek Gluchacki. Patrick Laperle is ready to return to Thunder Road after a successful podium finish at New Hampshire. Another Quebec driver, Michael Lavoie, could also be near the front of the pack.
The 24th Community Bank N.A. 150 weekend starts Saturday with the annual Thunder Road car show at the track starting at 9 a.m. Practice for all divisions will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday’s main event will kick off at 1:30 p.m. following the annual Thunder Road Class Day Activities, which being at 12:55 p.m. The ACT Late Model Tour will be supported by the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for children 5 and under.
