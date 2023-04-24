The long wait will finally be over Saturday when the American-Canadian Tour returns to Stafford Motor Speedway for the first time since 1985
The stars of the international series will invade the iconic Connecticut oval during the 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler weekend. After recording his second consecutive Northeast Classic win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway two weeks ago, Derek Gluchacki leads the ACT standings heading into Stafford Speedway.
The top contenders will also be defending ACT champion D.J. Shaw and former champions Jimmy Hebert, Joey Polewarczyk and Brian Hoar.
The list of multiple New England short-track champions in the field includes Jason Corliss, Brian Tagg, Quinny Welch, Gabe Brown and Stafford’s own Adam Gray.
The ACT first visited Stafford Speedway during the inaugural season of the 45-year-old circuit in 1979.
A hotly contested battle between Fairfax driver Hector Leclair and Maine racer Dick McCabe ended when Leclair took the checkered flags en route to his second-in-points season behind Beaver Dragon.
McCabe went on to win the 1982 and 1983 Tour championships. He gained a reputation as the perpetual bridesmaid of Stafford, never winning at the half-mile but never finishing outside the top-five in all four events he entered during the era.
Following Leclair, fellow Vermont and Catamount Stadium standout Mike Berry took down the 1980 win.
Two icons wind up winning the remaining three ACT races at Stafford. Quebec’s all-time greatest stock car racer, Jean-Paul Cabana, hopped in his #5A care and served up Stafford wins when the ACT event was part of their Fall Final weekends in 1981 and 1982. Six-time ACT champion Robbie Crouch took down the final ACT win in 1985.
Alongside Saturday’s ACT spectacular will be the NAPA Auto Parts Duels for Open Modified qualifying rounds into Sunday’s 51st Spring Sizzler.
The other divisions in action will be Street Stocks, Limited Late Models and the Vintage All-Stars.
