BARRE — The newest cornerstone event for the American-Canadian Tour continues for the fifth time Saturday night at White Mountain Motorsports Park with the Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250.
The longest, and one of the richest, events of the season for the American-Canadian Tour has drawn one of the largest entry lists of the year, with still more expected to take on the challenge of tire strategy and all looking for good, old-fashioned luck.
Beginning as a big-money celebration of White Mountain Motorsports Park’s 25th anniversary season back in 2018, the Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 has yet to have a repeat winner in the past four seasons, not even two from the same state. Some of the who’s who in American-Canadian Tour competition have taken the top spot including multi-time Tour champion Wayne Helliwell, Jr. and former ACT Rookie of the Year Jason Corliss.
Corliss took his first American-Canadian Tour win outside his home track of Thunder Road in Barre in last year’s Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250, doing it in a very unique way. With five-to-go, the front brace of his hood dislodged from the bumper, slamming his Burnett Scrap Metals-embossed hood snug flat against the windshield, effectively blinding him. Through his car owner’s spotting and watching the white line on the inside of the racetrack, Corliss took the win by less than a quarter-second with D.J. Shaw on his outside at the line.
Corliss will be on hand this Saturday night to defend his triumphant $10,000 victory from one year ago with stiff competition ready to knock him down a peg. Leading the charge is D.J. Shaw, current American-Canadian Tour point leader who would love nothing more to claim the Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 at the track that kicked off his racing career back in 2006. Still looking for his first win of the season, Shaw and his A.H. Fence Ford Mustang team will be tough to beat on the North Woodstock quarter-mile.
Another major threat will be the Massachusetts racer Derek Gluchacki. Currently leading the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series at the track, Gluchacki has taken two wins in extra distance events against the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models that call White Mountain home. Gluchacki has also taken down wins at three other unique New England ovals this year alone, making him one of the strongest talents in the region and a definite force for the Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250.
Among the American hopefuls will also be the 2020 American-Canadian Tour Champion, and two-time Spring Green winner at White Mountain, Jimmy Hebert of Williamstown and a pair of Maine ACT winners; Ben Ashline from Palmyra and New Sharon’s Dillon Moltz. Speaking of Maine, Oxford 125 winner Marcel Gravel will also be making the trip over the Kancamagus Highway on Saturday.
The epic New Hampshire contingent includes a wide range of experience and success. Rookie contenders Jamie Swallow, Jr., Cody LeBlanc, Robby Gordon Douglas and Cam Huntress will all be in attendance as they look to make up ground on rookie point leader Alexendre Tardif. 2019 American-Canadian Tour Champion Rich Dubeau and former ACT Rookie of the Year Erick Sands are ready to topple the Rookies on the road to success.
Shawn Swallow, Bryan Wall, Jr., Matt Anderson, Jeffrey Labrecque, Jr. and Ryan Olsen will also be on hand to represent the Granite State with multi-time White Mountain track champion Quinny Welch giving a verbal commitment following his second-place finish in the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup.
Saturday brings the American-Canadian Tour back to White Mountain Motorsports Park for the 5th annual Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250. Along with the $10,000-to-win, 250 showdown is a full undercard of weekly racing action for the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis, Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division.
Full schedule is available at www.acttour.com/actusschedule with front gates opening at 1:45pm and Post Time set for 5:15pm starting with the Kids Division. General Admission is set at $25 for Adults, $10 for 12 and under and a Family Four Pack available for $50.
The Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 will also be available live and around the world with their partners at Racing America while MAV-TV Motorsports Network will be on site to tape the event for a winter broadcast on national television later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.