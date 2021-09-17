ACT POINT STANDINGS

1 04VT D.J. Shaw 895
2 4ME Ben Rowe 885
3 5MA Tom Carey III 866
4 03MA Derek Gluchacki 805
5 58VT Jimmy Hebert 770
6 2VT Stephen Donahue 758
04NH #Shawn Swallow 758
8 36NH #Erick Sands 722
9 49NH Matt Anderson 646
10 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 534
11 25NH Jesse Switser 522
12 7NH Dylan Payea 419
13 22VT Peyton Lanphear 360
14 31MA Trenton Goodrow 352
15 15ME Mike Hopkins 332
16 21VT Reilly Lanphear 325
17 69ME David MacDonald 323
18 72MA Ryan Kuhn 278
19 5VT Bobby Therrien 262
20 97NH Joey Polewarczyk Jr. 260
21 66VT Jason Corliss 255
22 68VT Brooks Clark 233
23 64VT Christopher Pelkey 232
24 5ME Dillon Moltz 226
78NH Quinten Welch 226

