ACT point standings Aug 18, 2022

Quebec driver Patrick Laperle competes during an ACT race. Provided Photo

AMERICAN-CANADIANTOUR POINT STANDINGS1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 6172. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 5173. 21QC Alexandre Tardif 4824. 36NH Erick Sands 4785. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 4716. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 4327. 33QC Remi Perreault 4208. 91QC Patrick Laperle 4129. 7NH Cody Leblanc 40110. 58 VT Jimmy Hebert 37811. 66VT Jason Corliss 37512. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 35713. 12NH jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 35614. 30NH Rich Dubeau 34715. 5MA Tom Carey III 34616. 04NH Shawn Swallow 32817. 27NH Cam Huntress 26318. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 25219. 5ME Dillon Moltz 24520. 49NH Matt Anderson 23321. 86VT Marcel Gravel 22722. 78NH Quinny Welch 22123. 2VT Stephen Donahue 19624. 19QC Dany Trepanier 18025. 21VT Reilly Lanphear 177
