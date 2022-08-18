Patrick Laperle

Quebec driver Patrick Laperle competes during an ACT race.

 Provided Photo
AMERICAN-CANADIAN
TOUR POINT STANDINGS
1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 617
2. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 517
3. 21QC Alexandre Tardif 482
4. 36NH Erick Sands 478
5. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 471
6. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 432
7. 33QC Remi Perreault 420
8. 91QC Patrick Laperle 412
9. 7NH Cody Leblanc 401
10. 58 VT Jimmy Hebert 378
11. 66VT Jason Corliss 375
12. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 357
13. 12NH jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 356
14. 30NH Rich Dubeau 347
15. 5MA Tom Carey III 346
16. 04NH Shawn Swallow 328
17. 27NH Cam Huntress 263
18. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252
19. 5ME Dillon Moltz 245
20. 49NH Matt Anderson 233
21. 86VT Marcel Gravel 227
22. 78NH Quinny Welch 221
23. 2VT Stephen Donahue 196
24. 19QC Dany Trepanier 180
25. 21VT Reilly Lanphear 177

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.