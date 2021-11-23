NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. — White Mountain Motorsports Park has officially revealed the schedule of events for the 2022 racing season. The track’s 30th season includes 21 days of racing with many major touring series and big local shows dotting the North Woodstock summer.
Special events for 2022 include three visits each for the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models, two PASS Modified showdowns, the return of the $5,000-to-win R&R Race Parts NH Street Stock Open, and a $1,000-to-win event for the North East Mini Stock Tour.
There will also be multiple 100-lap shows for the Foley Oil & Propane Late Models, the return of the J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series for the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers, and special events for the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s and Arnold’s Wayside Diner Dwarf Cars.
Discussions are also ongoing with the Modified Racing Series (MRS) for a potential 2022 event at White Mountain. Officials hope to confirm a date soon. Add five events for the new Mini Late Model class, which now has sponsorship from Ammonoosuc Asphalt, and 2022 shapes up as a memorable anniversary season.
The track first roars to life on Saturday, May 7 at 12 p.m. with an open practice for all local divisions. This will be followed at 5 p.m. by the 2021 White Mountain Banquet of Champions.
Racing begins with a two day show Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15. Saturday at 10 a.m. is the annual White Mountain Car Show followed by practice. The 30th White Mountain season then goes green at 6 p.m. with the Late Models, Flying Tigers, Strictly Stock Mini’s, and Dwarf Cars. Officials are exploring a special event format to commemorate 30 seasons of racing.
The season opener continues Sunday, May 15 at 1 p.m. with a 150-lap PASS Super Late Model showdown. They’ll be joined by a 50-lap PASS Modified feature along with the Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models and Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division. The youth class has been renamed this year to reflect that cars are allowed to race along with trucks.
The J.P. Sicard Triple Crown gets underway on May 21 with 75 laps for the Flying Tigers. It’s the fourth straight season of the successful three-race series. On Memorial Day Weekend, The Late Models have the Spring Board 100 presented by Sanel NAPA.
After a regular event on June 4, the ACT Late Model Tour makes its first visit of the year for the 47th Caron Fabrication Spring Green on Saturday, June 11. Another regular event rolls June 18 featuring the Mini Late Models before White Mountain wraps up the month with the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini Special on Saturday, June 25.
The Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 2 features Twin 76’s for the Late Models and Flying Tigers plus a Northstar Fireworks show. The Tiger feature is also round 2 of the J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series. The following Saturday, July 9 is the annual C&S Auto Parts/NAPA Auto Parts Midseason Championships with added distance and double points.
The big shows keep coming with the return of the PASS Super Late Models on Saturday, July 16. That event has a special 7 p.m. post time so fans can come to White Mountain after the day’s activities at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
July 23 is the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 100 for the Late Models. It’s a prelude to the fifth annual $10,000-to-win Milton CAT Midsummer Classic 250 on Saturday, July 30 at 5:30 p.m. for the ACT Late Model Tour.
August gets underway with the Arnold’s Wayside Diner Dwarf Car Special on Aug. 6. The next Saturday, the first champion of 2022 is crowned with the J.P. Sicard Triple Crown Series finale. Aug. 20 marks the return of the Wicked Good Vintage Racing Association from Maine.
White Mountain will take the last weekend of August off for the Oxford 250 before celebrating Labor Day on Saturday, Sept. 3 with the Late Model Leaf Peepers 100. The North East Mini Stock Tour comes to town on September 10 for a $1,000-to-win show.
Fall Foliage Weekend has been moved up a week to Saturday, Sept.17 and Sunday, Sept. 18. Saturday night is the PASS Super Late Model Fall Foliage 150 along with the Strictly Stock Mini championship event, the PASS Modifieds, and the Kids Division. Sunday is the $5,000-to-win Fall Foliage 200 for the ACT Late Model Tour along with the Flying Tiger title event, the GoMotorsportsShop.com NELCAR Legends and Bandoleros, and the RK Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors of Vermont’s Thunder Road.
The season finale is Saturday, Sept. 24 with an early 5 p.m. post time. The R&R Race Parts Street Stock Open is back and has another $5,000 top prize for 8-cylinder Street Stock racers. The Late Models crown the 2022 “King of the Mountain” while the Dwarf Car and Mini Late Model championships will also be decided.
The Foley Oil & Propane Late Models will run every weekend the ACT Late Model Tour is not on the card. Fans can see the Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Mini’s a total of 18 times each in 2022.
The Arnold’s Wayside Diner Dwarf Cars are on the schedule for 10 events, the Dads 4 By Tool & Supply Kids Division are running 14 times, and the Ammonoosuc Asphalt Mini Late Models have a 5-race schedule in their debut season.
For the full breakdown of which local divisions are racing at each event, visit www.whitemountainmotorsports.com/schedule. The exact dates for the Dwarf Cars and Kids Trucks could be shuffled slightly depending on talks with MRS.
White Mountain has also released the 2022 rules, license applications, and team registration forms. These can be found at www.whitemountainmotorsports.com/rulesforms. To purchase a White Mountain gift card for a fan or competitor, call (802) 244-6963 or email tb@acttour.com.
