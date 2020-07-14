WATERBURY — American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials have announced the series will head to Barre’s Thunder Road on Sunday, July 26 for the 22nd Community Bank N.A. 150.
The event replaces the Bay State Classic at Massachusetts’ Seekonk Speedway on the late-July ACT Late Model Tour schedule.
Earlier Monday, Seekonk officials announced the postponement of the Bay State Classic that was scheduled for Wednesday, July 29. With the track still working through the reopening process, and significant restrictions still in place for attendance and out-of-state visitors, it was determined the event could not happen at this time in a way that would be successful for the teams, fans, and sanctioning bodies.
Officials are hoping to hold the event later in 2020 or in 2021.
Instead, the ACT Late Model Tour is traveling to Thunder Road for the Community Bank N.A. 150. The make-up date for the event, which was originally scheduled for early May, had not been set when ACT set the provisional 2020 schedule several weeks ago. However, the postponement of the Seekonk event opened the door for the Tour to make its first visit of the year to the Barre high banks in late July.
ACT managing partner Cris Michaud noted that ACT and Groveton, NH’s Riverside Speedway are still in discussions regarding a make-up date for the Gardiner & June Leavitt Memorial 150 that was postponed this past weekend.
In other Thunder Road news, two of the biggest stars in Northeast Late Model racing have thrown their hat into the ring for the Vermont Governor’s Cup 150 on Thursday.
Dover, NH’s Wayne Helliwell, Jr. and E. Bridgewater, Mass. native Ryan Kuhn have confirmed they’ll be making the trip north to take on the locals in the 41st running of the historic event.
For Helliwell, it will be both a return to a track where he’s had success and a new adventure rolled into one.
The three-time American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Champion won the 2014 Community Bank N.A. 150 and is gearing up for the 22nd edition of the event. However, Helliwell and his Bruce Bernhardt–owned team have not run an event at Thunder Road since the track was repaved in 2017.
As such, getting up to speed at the track will be crucial for the current number-two point driver in the ACT ranks.
When confirming their intention to run the Governor’s Cup, Bernhardt noted that, “if we’re going to win the ACT championship this year, we’re going to have to go through Thunder Road”, which led to their decision to take on the Vermont Governor’s Cup.
Kuhn, meanwhile, has made a name for himself throughout New England over the past two years.
After winning the 2018 Seekonk Speedway Late Model championship, the now-19-year-old jumped to the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) in 2019, winning the Rookie of the Year Award and finishing third in points. This year, he ranks fifth in the ACT standings and also posted a top-5 finish in a Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model event at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
A non-Vermonter winning the Governor’s Cup would hardly be new. In fact, 17 of the previous 40 winners came from outside the Green Mountain State.
However, the state of Vermont is on a 10-year winning streak since Hudson, NH’s Joey Polewarczyk captured the 2009 Governor’s Cup. Helliwell won the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup last year at Thunder Road’s sister track White Mountain Motorsports Park, giving him the chance to hold the Governor’s Cup crown in two states simultaneously.
Helliwell and Kuhn are among several out of state drivers looking to outrun the weekly heroes of the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models. Defending Governor’s Cup winner Brook Clark, multi-time Thunder Road winner Chip Grenier, and ACT regular Reilly Lanphear have confirmed their plains to race on Thursday. Cody Blake, another former Governor’s Cup winner, is expected to make his season debut.
They’ll have their hands full with two-time Governor’s Cup winner Scott Dragon, defending “King of the Road” Jason Corliss, 2017 Governor’s Cup winner Trampas Demers, and many others.
Qualifying for the Vermont Governor’s Cup at Thunder Road begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models go 150 laps in their longest weekly event of the season. A full card is also scheduled for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
