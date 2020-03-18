The 29th season of the American-Canadian Tour is scheduled to begin April 17-18 with the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
This year’s slate of 12 points-counting events will take place at a combination of eight tracks throughout the Northeast and Quebec. The series champ will be crowned after the Full Throttle 75 in Loudon, N.H. on Sept. 12. A $10,000 prize will be awarded to the top driver.
Officials at ACT and the Pro All Star Series have not made any changes to the schedule but are closely monitoring the situation during the COVID-19 outbreak. The ACT released the following statement leading up to the season opener:
“We understand the situation is a serious one both locally and around the world. We also realize the situation is a fluid one, with circumstances changing by the day – and sometimes by the hour.
People have already started to ask us what the status is of our scheduled season-opening events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17-18 and Oxford Plains Speedway on April 25-26. The reality is that, due to the fluidness of the situation, we are in ‘wait and see’ mode just like our teams and fans. That being said, we take the health of our teams and fans seriously, and we will ultimately do what’s best in that regard. We also will abide by whatever local and federal executive orders regarding social gatherings are still in place come mid-to-late April.
Both ACT and PASS have been speaking with relevant experts and authorities regarding the situation. We will continue to take guidance from these authorities and will know more as we get closer to the scheduled dates.We wish we had more to tell you. But as everyone has seen, circumstances can and will change quickly during these times. For the sake of everyone, we hope the COVID-19 threat passes sooner rather than later so people can resume their regular lives. In the meantime, please stay safe and healthy, and we hope to see everyone at the racetrack soon.”
ACT SCHEDULE
1 Fri./Sat. Apr. 17/18 Northeast Classic New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, N.H. 11 a.m. 2 Sun April 26 Oxford Plains 150 Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, Maine 1 p.m. 3 Sun May 3 22nd Community Bank N.A. 150 Thunder Road Barre, VT 1:30 p.m. 4 Sat May 30 Claude Leclerc 150 Autodrome Chaudiere Vallée-Jct. QC 5 p.m. 5 Sat June 13 Caron Fabrication Spring Green 120 White Mountain Motorsports Park N. Woodstock, NH 6 p.m. 6 Sat June 27 Little Webb’s Tire & Fuel 150 Star Speedway Epping, NH 3:30 p.m. 7 Sat July 11 Gardiner & June Leavitt Memorial 150 Riverside Speedway Groveton, NH 6 p.m. 8 Wed July 29 Bay State Classic presented by Propane Plus Seekonk Speedway Seekonk, MA 6:30 p.m. 9 Sat Aug. 8 Midsummer 250 — $10,000-to-win White Mountain Motorsports Park N. Woodstock, NH 6 p.m. *** Sat Aug. 15 Bacon Bowl 200 Autodrome Chaudiere Vallée-Jct., QC 5 p.m. 10 Sat Aug. 29 Oxford Plains 150 Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME 4:30 p.m. 11 Sun Sept. 6 42nd Labor Day Classic 200 Thunder Road Barre, VT 1 p.m. 12 Fri/Sat Sept.11/12 Full Throttle 75 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Loudon, NH 10:30 am *** Sat/Sun Oct.
