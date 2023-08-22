American-Canadian Tour drivers and fans are counting down the days to the upcoming 50th annual Oxford 250.
The ACT’s return to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway will mark one of the biggest racing weekends in the Northeast. Since the 1990s, the “Saturday Night Before the 250” program has stood as an iconic standalone night for Late Model racers to compete on the track prior to the main event Sunday.
Following his hard-charging performance at Seekonk Speedway last week, Derek Gluchacki stands at the top of everyone’s watch list. Gluchacki took home the Oxford win last year following a once-in-a-lifetime blackout that halted the event for nearly an hour. Gluchacki has excelled on less-banked tracks since joining the ACT, earning victories this season at Hickory Motor Speedway and Quebec’s Autodrome Montmagny.
This weekend Gluchacki will battle once again with D.J. Shaw, who is the reigning ACT champ.
Shaw will seek his first ACT win on the Oxford asphalt, while Gabe Brown is another top contender after earning the Oxford track championship in 2018. Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Erick Sands, Jonathan Bouvrette and top rookies Andrew Molleur, Tanner Woodard and Bryan Wall Jr. are all looking to make up ground in the season standings.
Joining the ACT title chasers will be the Claude Leclerc and fellow Serie ACT Quebec standout Louis-Philippe Lauzier, Milton CAT 250 pole-sitter Ryan Olsen, former White Mountain Motorsports Park Flying Tiger top dog Jaden Perry and Claremont Speedway champion Ricky Bly. Two other top drivers are Cody LeBlanc and Davey Riendeau, while Star Speedway racer Connor McDougal and former Pro All Stars Series Modified standout Garrett Lamb are also in the mix.
AUTO RACING
Masterson prevails
WEST HAVEN — Josh Masterson and Tanner Siemons headlined a long list of winners Sunday night at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
The 14th event of the 2023 schedule was a massive card of racing that sported double features in every division besides the Mini Stocks, plus two Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified features that brought back great memories from Devil’s Bowl’s nearly 60-year history.
David Boisclair and Anthony Warren led the 30-car field to green in the first of two Sunoco Modified feature events. While Boisclair led the early going, 14th place starter Josh Masterson slowly worked through the field, using a pair of mid-race cautions to propel himself to victory lane.
Masterson became the first repeat winner in the ultra-competitive class in 2023. Walter Hammond, Jr, Brent Warren, Marty Kelly, III and Frank Hoard, III completed the top five. The second feature saw Orford, New Hampshire’s Tanner Siemons check-in to the winners’ circle for the first time since 2021. Siemons was followed by Warren, Hammond, Jr, Quenneville and Justin Comes.
The first O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman feature was won by Steve Miller of Vergennes. Miller charged from 6th place to his first win at ‘The Bowl’ this season over Justin Lilly, early leader Fred Little, points leader Randy Ryan and William Lussier, Jr. In the second feature, Gary English, Jr scored the win over Little, Alex Layn, Lussier, Jr and A.J. Munger.
Eric Shaw scored his first career win in the Novice division, using the top groove to power off the outside of the front row and scooting out to a comfortable lead. A series of late cautions forced Shaw to hold off a rim-riding Matt Wade, who was tailed at the line by Tyler Travis, Russ Farr and Ed Bell. Bell completed the night with a win in the second feature over Adam LaFountain, Bobbi Hults, Randy Edson and Wade.
Ray Hanson won the first Friend Construction Mini Sprint feature over Logan Denis, Roger LaDuc, Kevin Smith and John Smith. Then in the second feature, Kevin Smith went from fifth to first to claim the win over John Smith, Denis, Gage Provencher and Hanson.
In full-fendered racing, Jake Barrows captured his second win of 2023 in the 15-lap Mini Stock race in impressive fashion, climbing from 14th starting spot to secure the win. Griff Mahoney was second followed by Jakobee Alger, Craig Kirby and Brian Blake. The new, 9th State Crown Vic division enjoyed two 10-lap feature events. The first of which was won by Norm Morill over Rob Steele, Chad Merill, Jackson Ducharme and newcomer Elisabeth Dupont. Steeled commanded the second feature, starting third and passing Morill and Ducharme on his way to another victory in the class’ first season. Morill was runner-up and Ducharme was third.
The Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series ran two, 20-lap features with five different divisions racing together. Jack Miller captured the Modified feature, which ran simultaneously with the Sportsman and Late Models, won by Merv Blackwell and Matt Mosher, respectively. The Mystique and Antique features were won by Carl Cram and Don Briggs.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway is back for with a “Win and You’re In” Vermont 200 qualifier draw-race Saturday as Stove Depot presents a regular show for all other classes plus a 50-lap Five Star Roofing Enduro.
SCONE
Big race on tap
BRADFORD — The long August break is finally coming to an end for the McGee Automotive Family Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour, and the stretch drive toward the championship finale begins on Saturday.
After a four-week layoff, the SCoNE tour will begin wrapping up their point battles with three events in the next four weekends, beginning at Bear Ridge Speedway.
Green Mountain Gear-Heads, of Williston, presents the SCoNE portion of the event on Saturday night, and Chris Donnelly will try to lengthen his point lead. The seven-time SCoNE champion has a comfortable 90-point cushion on second place driver Will Hull, with two wins and a perfect record of seven top-five finishes in as many starts this season. Both of Donnelly’s victories in 2023 have come at Bear Ridge, including a dominant drive in the most recent race there on July 22.
Interestingly, two-time SCoNE champion Hull has yet to win an A-Main feature race this year, but he has visited the winner’s circle a dozen times at Bear Ridge in SCoNE competition over the course of his career.
Third-place point man Matt Tanner is not expected to compete at Bear Ridge as he chases the Empire Super Sprints tour in his native New York, but fourth-place runner Jake Williams has three SCoNE wins at the Bradford track, and fifth-place Floyd Billington has a pair of checkered flags at the tough quarter-mile oval.
Sixth-place Troy Comeau tallied his best-ever SCoNE finish of third place at Bear Ridge in 2015, and he has won there in both a Wingless Sprint Car and a Sportsman Modified.
Youngster Kadyn Berry – who ranks seventh overall – posted the first top-five finish of his SCoNE career at Bear Ridge in June with a fourth-place effort. Just 40 points separate second-place Hull and seventh-place Berry, making it a wide-open fight. Doug McPhail sits eighth, well within striking distance, ahead of Clay Dow and rookie Jason Goff.
Former champion Dow plans to be on track with SCoNE on Saturday, but only in a research-and-development role, as he debuts a 410-cubic-inch engine strictly as a test run against the 360s utilized by SCoNE; Dow will not earn points or prize money in the race, but he is expected to lay down some quick lap times.
The Rookie of the Year battle is razor-thin, as Preston Hollow, New York’s Jason Goff holds a slim, four-point edge on Moultonborough, New Hampshire’s Ron Davis; Goff posted a brilliant runner-up finish in the most recent event at Bear Ridge in July and is riding a streak of three consecutive qualifying heat wins.