The Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will kicks off the American-Canadian Tour championship season on April 15.
The ACT stars will race alongside the Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models. Drivers from New England’s premier full-fendered touring series will be joined by competitors battling in the $7,000-to-win Open Tour-type Modified 50-lap spectacular. A packed card will also feature the R&R Race Parts Open Street Stock Series and the new-found Mighty Mini Stock Series at the Magic Mile.
The upcoming ACT season will include a big cew of stars, including defending champion D.J. Shaw and former champions Joey Polewarczyk, Jr. and Jimmy Hebert. Driers Tom Carey III, Derek Gluchacki and Dillon Moltz will also prepare their cars for New England’s biggest stage along with Northeast track champions Jason Corliss and Quinny Welch.
A strong rookie class is led by Bryan Wall Jr., Andrew Molleur and Tanner Woodard. Those drivers will attempt to hold off Mainer Dominic Curit and Seekonk Speedway standout Reese Bogue.
Twenty-three drivers have submitted a full-season entry for the 13-race 2023 schedule. Former seven-time ACT Tour winner Jamie Aube will return to the Magic Mile along with teammate Tom Sheehan. After making the trip to race in North Carolina last month, Jake Johnson is back with his Hartwell Motorsports Ford Mustang along with Jean-Philippe Bergeron, Jacob Burns and Jordan Hadley.
Vermont’s Derek Ming returns with his Mitchell Brothers Racing ride along with Rhode Island’s Connor Souza. Eleveight Design’s Connor McDougal back in his familiar 8NH after sporting a Mike Rowe throwback car at Oxford Plains Speedway for 250 Weekend last August.
Rowe is set to join the PASS Super Late Models and will compete behind the wheel of a Caruso/Fowler Racing machine. Multi-time PASS champions Johnny Clark, Shaw and Rowe lead the Super Late Model ranks going into NHMS. With over 10 wins under his belt, Magic Mile Master Eddie MacDonald is attempting to earn another New Hampshire Motor Speedway trophy. Defending PASS North champion Ryan Kuhn returns to action, while Joey Doiron starts the North season off with the Petit Motorsports #7 car.
New Hampshire driver Derek Griffith is seeking redemption after last year’s terrifying heat race wreck. A young pair of Oxford Plains Speedway champions - Gabe Brown and Max Cookson - are looking to join New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s iconic winners list.
The Third Annual Northeast Classic will kick off the Northeast racing season at the region's biggest stage. The ACT and PASS Super Late Models are each holding $5,500-to-win events with 50-lap features. The R&R Race Parts Open Street Stock Series will start their 2023 season with a $2,000-to-win 25-lap main event.
Optional Friday practice day starts with the opening of the pit gates at 8 a.m.. There will be rotating practice for all five Northeast Classic divisions going from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday-only Pit Passes are available for $50 per person or $100 for a two-day weekend pass. On Saturday, the pits open at 7 a.m. and there will be rotating practice rolling from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Saturday-only pit passes are available for $75. Grandstands will open for fans at 9:15 a.m., with the first green flag set to fly at 11 a.m. General admission is set at $35 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-12.
