BARRE — The American-Canadian Tour will return to Autodrome Montmagny for the first time since 1999 on Saturday and the Vermont-based Tour is going back in a big way.
The CAN-AM 200 features a purse of nearly $55,000, with a $10,000 check going to the winner. Of the American invaders, ACT standouts D.J. Shaw, Erick Sands and Cody LeBlanc lead the way. Shaw, the current points leader, has yet to finish outside the top-10 at any of the ACT events this season. After claiming the $10,000 prize at White Mountain Motorsports Park on July 30, Shaw is ready to make it back-to-back $10,000 victories and fully secure his first ACT championship.
Sands has struggled a bit in his second ACT season. After turning things around from his early-season woes, including a wreck at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sands was able to post back-to-back 10th-place finishes at Autodrome Chaudiere and Oxford Plains Speedway. Sands is attempting to crack a new best finish for the season on his first ever trip to Autodrome Montmagny.
Another U.S. racer who has faced plenty of challenges is LeBlanc. The former touring Mini Stock star succumbed to a handful of electrical and ignition issues at the start of the season. The New Hampshire native put together a full run at White Mountain in June. After earning the outside pole at Autodrome Chaudiere, LeBlanc's 7NH car died early in the 150-lap event due to loose battery connections. Now LeBlanc's hardworking crew is ready to put their troubles behind them and hope for a little more luck this time around.
Leading the way among the Quebec drivers is former ACT Late Model Tour champion Patrick Laperle. The veteran has had his fair share of success at the Montmagny track, including six ACT-sanctioned wins in the former Serie-ACT tour that he called his Quebec home from 2007 to 2017. Laperle is no stranger to extra-distance or big-money victories. He has previously triumphed at the Thunder Road Labor Day Classic 200, Montmagny 250 and Airborne Speedway Fall Foliage 300.
Another former Serie-ACT Champion in contention will be Jonathan Bouvrette, who claimed top honors at Autodrome Chaudiere in June and placed ninth at Oxford in July. The 2020 Montmagny track champion also finished 15th at the Milton CAT 250 on July 30.
The leading Rookie of the Year candidate is Alexendre Tardif, who earned his first ACT top-5 result earlier this year at Autodrome Chaudiere. He followed up that performance with his first podium finish at Oxford. After a rough Milton CAT 250 race at White Mountain, Tardif is ready to turn some heads again.
Confirmed entrants also include ACT standout Remi Perreault and Tom Curley 250 winner Mathieu Kingsbury. Former Serie-ACT Champion and Montmagny winner Jean-Francois Dery has also entered along with Zackary Fateaux, who will be making his second ACT this season after making his debut Chaudiere’s Claude Leclerc 150.
