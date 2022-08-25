The American-Canadian Tour returns to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway for the eighth event of the 2022 season with the Oxford Plains 125 on Saturday.
A large field of international stars is expected to battle it out as the elite drivers compete one day prior to the 49th annual Oxford 250. Joining the ACT stars will be a packed program that includes the New England Supermodified Series, Modified Racing Series, New England Dwarf Car Series, PASS Modifieds Vintage Racing Association, Oxford Street Stocks and Limited Sportsman.
Following last Saturday’s CAN-AM 200 at Quebec’s Autodrome Montmagny, the ACT is halfway through a grueling three-week grind at three race tracks. New Hampshire’s D.J. Shaw has a strong grip on the season-long points standings after placing third and earning a $4,000 paycheck last weekend.
Shaw has only earned two podium finishes this season, but his worst finish was ninth at Vermont’s Thunder Road in May. He has recorded an average finish of fifth after making seven events. Even more staggering, since teaming up with Arny Hill in 2020, Shaw’s crew has had just one finish outside the top-10 in nearly 30 events.
Shaw’s closest competitor is leading Rookie of the Year candidate Alexendre Tardif, who currently stands 124 points behind the leader in second place. Tardif has been on a roll during his inaugural full-fledged ACT season since earning his first top-5 result at Autodrome Chaudiere in June. Tardif nabbed his first podium finish with a third-place trophy at the last Oxford 125-lap event in July. He also took home a runner-up prize at Montmagny on Saturday.
Quebec’s Jonathan Bouvrette will once again attempt to make a comeback, Blainville’s roller-coaster season has featured the highest of highs and lowest of lows. After traveling to the first three events of the year, he failed to start each event due to early wrecks and part failures. Then he was right back on top, winning the Claude Leclerc 150 at Autodrome Chaudiere in June and recording a top-10 result at Oxford in July. After his hard wreck with teammate Mathieu Kingsbury at Montmagny on Saturday, he’s still pushing hard to have everything together in time for his weekend.
ACT regulars Erick Sands, Cody LeBlanc and Derek Gluchacki are also likely to be in the mix along with brothers Jamie Swallow Jr. and Shawn Swallow. Bubba Pollard will return to ACT competition alongside Mike Hopkins, while Granite State driver Ryan Olsen will be in the hunt for his first ACT win. Thunder Road and White Mountain Flying Tiger star Tanner Woodard will attempt to gain some more experience behind the wheel of his family-owned Late Model. Maine’s Dave MacDonald is poised to return to his home track along with a long list of others.
Pit gates open at 8 a.m., with post time set for 4 p.m. The cost for pit sasses is $50, while general admission tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for juniors.
ACT STANDINGS
1. 04VT D.J. Shaw 719 2. 21QC Alexandre Tardif 595 3. 36NH Erick Sands 552 4. 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 535 5. 03MA Derek Gluchacki 517 6. 91QC Patrick Laperle 516 7. 7NH Cody Leblanc 483 7. 33QC Remi Perreault 483 9. 4NH Jamie Swallow Jr. 432 10. 58VT Jimmy Hebert 378 11. 66VT Jason Corliss 375 12. 27NC Robby G. Douglas 357 13. 12NH Jeffrey Labrecque Jr. 356 14. 30NH Rich Dubeau 347 15. 5MA Tom Carey III 346 16. 04NH Shawn Swallow 328 17. 27NH Cam Huntress 263 18. 00NH Jimmy Renfrew Jr. 252 19. 19QC Dany Trepanier 249 20. 5ME Dillon Molt 245 21. 49NH Matt Anderson 233 22. 86VT Marcel Gravel 227 23. 78NH Quinny Welch 221 24. 9QC Mathieu Kingsbury 208 25. 2VT Stephen Donahue 196
