There were only seven miles separating the campuses of Castleton University and Green Mountain College.
Not surprisingly, the athletics rivalry between Castleton and the Eagles was red hot in many sports.
Northern Vermont University-Lyndon and NVU-Johnson aren’t quite that close but they are close enough at 56 miles apart to foster a rivalry between their sports teams. It also does not hurt that NVU-Lyndon and the Badgers are in the same conference, the North Atlantic Conference.
NVU-Lyndon Athletic Director Chris Gilmore has sampled both rivalries, the southern Vermont and northern Vermont version. He was an athletic director and men’s soccer coach at Green Mountain College.
“It rivals it,” Gilmore said in comparing the Castleton-GMC rivalry and the one between the two NVU schools.
Now, of course, Green Mountain College has closed its doors but the NVU rivalry is burgeoning.
Oddly, the NVU teams are in separate divisions of the NAC in sports where the league is split into divisions. NVU-Johnson is in the West Division and NVU-Lyndon is a member of the East Division.
That could change now that the NAC is rapidly expanding. Eastern Nazarene will be joining the league is 2023-24 and Lesley University and SUNY Morrisville recently came aboard.
NAC member Cazenovia is closing after this school year but the league will still have a hefty membership with NVU-Johnson, NVU-Lyndon, SUNY Canton, SUNY Coleskill, SUNY Delhi, Maine-Farmington, Husson, Maine Maritime, SUNY Poly, Maine-Presque Isle and Thomas.
Gilmore is uncertain as to whether the expanded league will bring the two NVU schools into the same division. He said many factors will have to be weighed in aligning the conference, one of them being travel costs.
“We are still trying to figure these things out,” Gilmore said. “We have expanded so fast.”
NVU-Lyndon men’s basketball coach David Pasiak said he felt that it was “a no brainer” for the two NVU schools to be in the same division now that the league has gotten larger.
The teams from Johnson and Lyndon will play one another as much as possible whether they are in the same division or not. It only makes sense to cut down on travel expenses.
Gilmore said there are teams the Hornets try to play as much as possible due to their proximity and they include Johnson, Plymouth State and Norwich University.
The advantage to the Badgers and the Hornets being in the same division, Gilmore said, is that it would intensify what is already a great rivalry.
“A big part of a rivalry is that there is a lot on the line. The more that is on the line, the more a rivalry is intensified,” he said.
Over at Johnson, the Badgers have landed a couple of marquee female athletes from southern Vermont. Springfield High graduate Gabby Wardwell is leading the nation (NCAA, Division III) in rebounds per game and the Badgers also landed the Rutland Herald’s Girls Soccer Player of the Year in Fair Haven’s Brittney Love.
Gilmore is excited about the recruiting being done by his staff.
“The crew I have now is doing a great job,” Gilmore said.
The triangular rivalry in Rutland County involving Castleton, Green Mountain College and College of St. Joseph was a treasure, particularly when the three schools competed in the Mayflower Conference and the postseason basketball tournament was held at CSJ in Rutland.
It was a big loss when that went by the wayside.
The folks at NVU-Lyndon and NVU-Lyndon should savor every bit of their rivalry. They have something special going on.
