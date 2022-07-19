Baseball is king during the summer. You have Legion ball and Little League tournaments in full force. But this past weekend, soccer wanted a slice of the pie.
There were four Vermont teams displaying what the sport is all about in the Green Mountain State.
You had Vermont’s best recently-graduated soccer stars battling it out in the men’s and women’s Lions Cup games against their rivals to the East in New Hampshire.
Those games are as special as it gets. Similar to the Shrine Bowl football coming up next month, the Lions Cup is an event that brings closure to a player’s high school career.
Not all players get to end their high school career the way they want. There are only four state champions crowned in each gender every fall.
This allows those players to have more moment to shine and display the ability that has made them stand out for the last four years on the pitch.
Some have the opportunity to go out with some of their best friends. It had to be special for Green Mountain’s Everett Mosher, Kagan Hance and Elias Stowell-Aleman to play their final high school game together.
The most recent time they represented the Chieftains on the soccer field, it was in a Division III state championship loss. They showed a ton of fight that day, but didn’t come out on the right side of things. Such is life in sports.
It’s cool that they got to go out this way instead.
Saturday could have been the last time some of the players on that field were playing the game at this level. It’s special that their final game could be among best of the best.
Outside of the high school ranks, you had the Vermont Fusion women’s soccer team and Vermont Green Football Club men’s team battling in high stakes matchups.
The Fusion were down in Trenton, New Jersey competing in the WPSL East Regionals. Vermont played Real Central NJ and SJEB FC, two of the region’s best clubs, and played some of the tightest, most competitive contests the Fusion have had all season.
Vermont showed its resilience throughout the opening game with New Jersey. Real Central led that game on two different occasions, and just like they have all season, the Fusion responded, tying it both times.
The game was so tightly-contested that they needed penalty kicks to decide it. Vermont got down early, and like deja vu, stormed back to win.
The Fusion’s season ended on Sunday in a 1-0 loss to SJEB FC, but the team left it all on the field.
The Vermont Fusion have long been one of the most-respected club teams in the area, and in just two years, the WPSL team has garnered the same respect.
Vermont Green FC rounded out the quartet of soccer stars in the state, and while the other three teams felt a sense of closure this weekend, Green FC is just getting started.
In Vermont’s inaugural season, the team locked up a spot in the USL League Two playoffs, winning 1-0 against the Western Mass Pioneers on Sunday.
I got a look at the strike that ended up being the game’s lone goal on Twitter on Sunday. What a beauty it was from Diba Nwegbo, taking a shot from the right side of the box that hooked into the left side of the net.
The excitement around these two Vermont-based clubs, the Fusion and Vermont Green FC, is easy to see.
Both clubs pack their home stadiums, Applejack Stadium and Virtue Field, for their games. I also love to see the way the two clubs support each other and promote each other.
Something I always smile at when I see it on social media is when the players on the Fusion or Green FC are asked for their autograph and someone captures that moment. For many of those players, it might be a new experience, but to the young girls and boys in attendance at their games, those players are their heroes, who they aspire to be like.
It’s special and I hope that impact isn’t lost on them.
Sports have a way of creating moments, whether it’s moments on the field or off of it. The two Lions Cup teams, the Vermont Fusion and Vermont Green FC had plenty of moments for the Green Mountain State this summer.
Weekends like this get me excited for the fall season that is quickly approaching. It won’t be long until we’re watching games under the lights of Alumni Field, the Proctor girls soccer team is looking to continue its historic dominance and we’re prognosticating who are the contenders and pretenders.
This weekend fanned the flames of those soccer juices. Let’s roll the ball out, already.
