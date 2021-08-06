CASTLETON — There are father-son stories that run all over the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl history book. The all-star football game between Vermont and New Hampshire boasts many father-son players who experienced the game over the years.
Some families have even had three generations play in the annual classic
You don’t have to look far around the Castleton University campus to see examples at the week-long camp. Vermont Shrine Athletic Dave Capman represented Poultney High in the 1965 Maple Sugar Bowl and then watched his son Chris Capman play in the game. Grandson Caden Capman was selected to the 2020 Vermont team that never did get to play in the game when COVID canceled it.
New Hampshire head coach Paul Landry played in the 1986 game for Exeter and his father Ralph played in the 1958 summer classic.
There are many other stories like theirs but the bond that Henry Thurber and his father Ross share is pretty unique and special.
Thurber will run onto the field Saturday wearing the headgear of the Brattleboro Colonels and Ross will be in the stands feeling more like a general than a colonel.
Henry is playing for a cause that impacted his father in a big way.
Ross was a patient in the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Springfield, Massachusetts, one of the three Shriners hospitals the Maple Sugar Bowl raises money to support.
“When he was 12 to 13 years old, one leg was growing faster than the other. He had a bunch of surgeries,” Henry said
“He had hip problems from the surgeries that hurt his own athletic career.”
When Henry runs onto the field during pregame introductions, he will be sprinting onto Dave Wolk Stadium as much for his father as for himself.
“I was super excited when I was named to the team,” Henry said.
Henry Thurber will be sharing the Shrine experience with his father, Brattleboro and Vermont teammate Elijah Isham and his Brattleboro head coach Chad Pacheco who is also the head coach of the Vermont team. Pacheco feels fortunate that is getting to contribute to the Shrine cause that the Thurbers know so well.
“When you become a coach in this state, your first goal is to win a state championship. The goal right after that is to coach in the Shrine Game,” Pacheco said. Pacheco, Thurber and Isham have already tasted the state championship. That came in 2019 when the Colonels won the Division II state crown.
During camp this week, Henry said he called his father and told him that the chemistry on this Vermont team was “as good or even better than the chemistry on that 2019 state championship squad.”
That sounds as though the camp has been a great experience for Thurber and his Vermont teammates.
Saturday, he would love to share a winning experience with his favorite Shrine patient.
