Pat Roling moved to Vermont during his freshman year from the Southwest, enrolling at Stowe High School.
Having been reared in Texas and Arkansas, where football is a religion, he was devastated to learn that his new school did not have a football team.
BFA-Fairfax head football coach Craig Sleeman tells the story of how Roling was sitting in class one day at Stowe and spotted Ty Garon wearing a BFA-Fairfax football jersey.
Roling was curious. He asked Garon why he was wearing a game jersey and Garon told him that Stowe students were allowed to play football at BFA-Fairfax.
Roling eventually did play for the Bullets but it was no easy road. He was set to be a two-way starter his sophomore year but injured his meniscus. The surgery put him on the shelf for the season.
Roling has made up for lost time. His play at middle linebacker helped to take the Bullets all the way to the Division III state championship game where they lost to Poultney.
“He is a defense guy. He is a middle linebacker, and a true middle linebacker,” Sleeman said. “He plays downhill to the football.
“He does a great job shredding blocks and he understands the game. Our defense went through him. It was like having another coach on the field.”
Roling and BFA-Fairfax defensive coordinator Vince Redding had a great relationship.
“Vince is a great defensive mind,” Sleeman said. “He was the defensive coordinator for some of the Vermont Shrine teams.”
Roling’s football days are not over. He is one of the recruits who has already committed to the Castleton University football program along with Fairfax teammate Noah Brock.
Castleton head coach Tony Volpone is actually projecting Roling as an inside linebacker in his 4-2-5 defensive scheme.
“We want to develop his lateral speed so that he can also get to the perimeter,” Volpone said.
“Noah’s compete level is through the roof. He is like 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, but he plays bigger than he is,” Sleeman said.
Castleton coach Tony Volpone has Roling listed as a linebacker and Brock as a defensive back.
“We liked his athleticism at defensive back and running back. We just have more of an immediate need at defensive back,” Volpone said of Brock.
“Noah is probably the best special teams player I have seen in my almost 30 years of coaching in Vermont,” Sleeman said.
The hardest part was taming him when it came to fielding punts. Brock was sometimes overly aggressive, never wanting to give up a return for a fair catch.
The Bullets defeated Poultney early in the season 6-0. Brock and Roling each made an interception near the goal line to help preserve the victory.
BFA-Fairfax and Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park is a co-op program for football. BFA also has member-to-member agreements with a couple of other schools. This year the Bullets had four players from Stowe and one from Peoples Academy.
It takes some dedication to play the game when you are making the 45-minute commute each way from Stowe or Lamoille to Fairfax.
Now all those miles Brock and Roling logged to play football seem well worth it as they embark on a new football career wearing the green of the Castleton Spartans.
Two other in-state recruits who have committed early to the Spartans are West Pawlet’s Ben Chilkott, who played his high school football over the state line for Granville in New York, and Luke Williams, a running back who has the fourth most rushing yards in Essex program history.
Volpone is projecting Chilkott as a defensive back.
“He is built like a hybrid, a safety-outside linebacker. He has pretty good reach and range. We will start at safety and see how it progresses from there,” Volpone said.
Williams will be plugged into running back on the Spartans depth chart.
“He has great linear speed. He is hard to catch in a foot race. He had some long runs for Essex, a couple I remember from the game at Rutland,” Volpone said.
Volpone said there are facets of the game that Williams needs to develop other than speed to become a complete back.
There are also a number of out-of-state players who have paid their enrollment deposits at Castleton at this time.
The spring football practices for Castleton were scheduled to start on April 13 originally, and that is the day that the Castleton administration will be making some decisions about spring sports in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.
“It is possible that we will have our full complement of spring practices,” Volpone said.
A cloud of uncertainty hangs over every area of society now. But Vermonters Roling, Brock and Chilkott are hoping they will be coming into camp as freshmen with an opportunity to become part of a defense that ranked No. 1 in nearly every significant category in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference last season.
BFA-Fairfax has also sent Nate Selby to the Division II Franklin Pierce University program. Last season as a freshman wide receiver, Selby caught 14 passes and hauled in a team-high three touchdown passes for the Ravens.
Sleeman said Garon, the kid wearing the football jersey in class that day that opened up a new world for Roling, is apparently headed to Norwich University to play football.
It is a product of the Fairfax coaches’ idea of exposing their players to college football and the options available.
“Every year we try to go to one college football game with the team and tour the campus,” Sleeman said.
Football might not be followed with the zeal in Fairfax that it is in the Southwest that Roling grew up in, but it is important in the small Franklin County community. There is a well-developed youth football league in Fairfax, and many students at Stowe and Lamoille grew up learning the game in that league.
High school football is high school football, whether it is played in the $60 million stadium that seats 18,000 in Allen, Texas or the more modest field at BFA-Fairfax.
It is there that Brock and Roling had as much fun and as many memories as those who suited up for the Allen Eagles had in their palatial — some might say exorbitant — digs.
Now, Brock and Roling intend to make more memories at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.