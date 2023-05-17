There is a new player in town for the Castleton University football program. He is not a dynamic quarterback, lean and mean edge rusher or receiver with blazing speed but something that could wind up being even more valuable over the long haul.
It is the 12th Shield Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit charity organization for the Castleton football program.
Todd Carr, Greg Vreeland and Andrew Breting, former Castleton football players, comprise the 12th Shield Foundation’s Board of Directors.
“We just went through all of the legal process and red tape to become a legitimate organizational charity,” Carr said.
When the Castleton football program made its debut on Sept. 5, 2009 against Anna Maria College, there was a Castleton Friends of Football, a support group, in place.
Former Castleton University President Dave Wolk credits Chris Fucci with being the driving force in launching that organization.
But Castleton Friends of Football dissolved and the program has been without any type of formal booster organization for several years.
Carr said Castleton head football coach Tony Volpone had been making it known that there was a void that needed to be filled.
Carr and Vreeland began communicating about how a booster organization could be launched.
They received a good deal of help from several people including Aida Volpone, Tony’s wife, who is a CPA and helped them to navigate the forms and legal steps to gain nonprofit status.
Bob Ferro, a former Castleton lacrosse player who did much of the same work for the lacrosse program after graduating, was also helpful in contributing ideas.
“I am very excited about this,” Wolk said. “These are kids who have become adults and still bleed 343 green.”
Breting can be a great resource with his ties to both the football program and the community. He has served on the football staff and owns restaurants in the area including one in Castleton.
The launch party, in fact, will be at Breting’s home on Lake Bomoseen on July 22.
“That will be our first real event. Coach Volpone has been working very hard on making it happen,” Carr said.
“That is when we will make our central statement on what the 12th Shield Foundation is.
“And Sept. 2 we will be present at the tailgating.”
That is the season opener at Dave Wolk Stadium against Plymouth State University.
That day will bring back a special memory for Carr who had 15 tackles and a fumble recovery against Plymouth in the Spartans’ 35-7 victory in 2015.
Carr sees the 12th Shield Foundation “helping to offset costs, cover meals during away games and much more” but he also envisions it expanding beyond that in the future.
He believes the organization can become an avenue for networking for Castleton graduates as they embark on their careers. It can be a path for internships and finding employment.
Carr played his high school football not far away in Ticonderoga, New York. His first exposure to Castleton was at Castleton baseball coach Ted Shipley’s baseball camp when he was 11 years old.
It was a different campus at the time. There was no stadium, no football program and no Hoff Hall.
He came to a Castleton campus as a student and baseball player.
A shoulder injury nixed his baseball career so he asked coach Marc Klatt if he could give football a whirl.
That whirl turned into a career that saw Carr amass 308 tackles, second most all time at Castleton.
Now, he is trying to tackle the challenge of energizing Castleton football, along with help from Breting, Vreeland and — he hopes — other alumni, fans and parents with the 12th Shield Foundation.
Wolk believes this is an ideal time for such an organization to take hold as the current group of football parents are the most organized and committed in several years.
The kickoff event on July 22 could be one of the most important days in the 14-year history of Spartan football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.