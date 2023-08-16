BARRE — The 61st Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road is just around the corner.
Officials have released the Official Entry Blank and Lap Sponsor Form for fans, drivers and sponsors to prepare themselves for the largest annual stock car racing spectacle in the State of Vermont on Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1. Both forms are available online at www.thunderroadvt.com.
Once again, the Vermont Milk Bowl features a purse totaling over $100,000 with purse money, lap money and contingency prizes up for grabs. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 30, the Time Trial fast-time polesitter will earn the $1,000 Booth Bros/Hood Pole Award with the outside pole earning $500 before the ‘Triple-50’ heat race qualifiers.
Each heat features its own $4,300 purse with heat winners earning $1,000 and paying down through the tenth-place finisher. By earning the pole and winning his heat last October, Chris Pelkey walked into Milk Bowl Sunday $2,000 richer.
Sunday, Oct. 1 features the three-segment Vermont Milk Bowl with all the marbles waiting at the final lap of segment three. The winner will receive $12,000 while all qualified drivers are guaranteed $1,100 to start the show. $15,000 in lap money is available at $100 for each of the 150 circuits paying out the top three leaders in that lap: $50 to lead, $30 for the second-place runner and $20 for the third-place runner.
Once again, there is also a $10,000 bonus should the winner produce the ‘Perfect Score’ of 3-points by winning all three segments and a bonus of $5,000 is also available for a 4 or 5-point Milk Bowl victory.
“We always look forward to the Milk Bowl, I think it’s safe to say it’s everyone’s favorite show,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “It’ll be pretty hard to beat the competition we’ve had the last couple years but they all prove the Milk Bowl never goes out of style and continuously produces world-class racing.”
The Vermont Milk Bowl has been contested in the Green Mountain State since 1962. Named ‘The Toughest Short Track Stock Car Race in North America’ by Ken Squier, the Milk Bowl is a unique three-segment Monza-style event with drivers earning points based on their finish in each segment.
The first segment is created through Time Trial speeds and ‘Triple-50’ heat race qualifiers before a wild Last Chance B-Feature. The finish of each segment is inverted to create the line-up for the following segment. The driver with the lowest point total takes the $12,000 cash prize, before hoisting the iconic milk can trophy.
Before then, Thunder Road’s championship season continues on Thursday with Vermont Tire & Service Night. Vermont Tire & Service Night will feature the second Double Purse night of the 2023 season for all four Thunder Road divisions courtesy of Thunder Road’s streaming partner FloRacing along with the annual Kid’s Poster Night for youngsters to celebrate their favorite Thunder Road drivers. Post Time is set for 7 p.m.